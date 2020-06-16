Leeds United have no intentions of signing Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala

According to a report from Leeds Live, Leeds United are not interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala, who will soon be a free agent.

Ayala’s contract with the Teessiders runs out at the end of the month. However, as per the report, the Whites don’t intend to sign the 29-year-old centre-back this summer.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough in action (Getty Images)

Daniel Ayala to Leeds: Five things you need to know…

Ayala joined Middlesbrough from Norwich City in the summer of 2014.

To date, the Spaniard has featured 216 times for the Teessiders, scoring 23 goals.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Boro expires at the end of June, leading to links with Leeds.

He has refused a small contract extension to see out the 2019/20 season.

Leeds though, are uninterested in signing the former Liverpool man.

Leeds United have had an excellent 2019/20 season, as they sit at the top of the EFL Championship table. They boast of the best defensive record in the league, riding on the performances of Liam Cooper and on-loan defender Ben White.

However, the latter is only on loan at Elland Road from Brighton & Hove Albion and should return to his parent club once the deal expires.

With White’s situation as it is and Gaetano Berardi’s contract also expiring, Leeds would need to sign a centre-back this summer. However, it seems like they will not be making a move for Ayala. (h/t Leeds Live)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

Also Read:

Leeds United return to action this weekend after a three-month layoff due to the pandemic. The Whites will be taking on Cardiff City, as they look to strengthen their hold at the top of the table.