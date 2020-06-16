Leeds United have no intentions of signing Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala
According to a report from Leeds Live, Leeds United are not interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala, who will soon be a free agent.
Ayala’s contract with the Teessiders runs out at the end of the month. However, as per the report, the Whites don’t intend to sign the 29-year-old centre-back this summer.
Daniel Ayala to Leeds: Five things you need to know…
- Ayala joined Middlesbrough from Norwich City in the summer of 2014.
- To date, the Spaniard has featured 216 times for the Teessiders, scoring 23 goals.
- The 29-year-old’s contract with Boro expires at the end of June, leading to links with Leeds.
- He has refused a small contract extension to see out the 2019/20 season.
- Leeds though, are uninterested in signing the former Liverpool man.
Leeds United have had an excellent 2019/20 season, as they sit at the top of the EFL Championship table. They boast of the best defensive record in the league, riding on the performances of Liam Cooper and on-loan defender Ben White.
However, the latter is only on loan at Elland Road from Brighton & Hove Albion and should return to his parent club once the deal expires.
With White’s situation as it is and Gaetano Berardi’s contract also expiring, Leeds would need to sign a centre-back this summer. However, it seems like they will not be making a move for Ayala. (h/t Leeds Live)
Leeds United return to action this weekend after a three-month layoff due to the pandemic. The Whites will be taking on Cardiff City, as they look to strengthen their hold at the top of the table.