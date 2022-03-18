Gemma Bowyer is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer
Bowyer also comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lee Bowyer Facts
|Birth Place
|London, England
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$ 3 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|42
|Date of Birth
|1980
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|English
|Spouse
|Lee Bowyer
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Gemma and Lee Bowyer Families
Gemma was born in 1980 in London, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
On January 3, 1977, Lee was born in Canning Town, London, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members.
Gemma Bowyer’s husband, Lee Bowyer
Lee is a former player and current football manager of Birmingham City, an EFL Championship club. He started his professional career as a player back in April 1994. In 1996 he was first signed by Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson for $2.8 million, a record for a British teenager.
He was a midfielder who featured Charlton Athletic, Leeds United, West Ham United (two spells), Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town over the span of 18 years. He made 397 appearances in the Premier League and took part in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League semi-final with Leeds.
Bowyer started his managerial career as a guest coach of Watford’s under-21 team, working under former Leeds teammate Harry Kewell. On March 22 2018, he was named a caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic, which began with a 2-0 win against Plymouth Argyle. He guided the side to a third-place finish in league one in his first entire season.
He resigned as Charlton manager on March 15, 2021, and on March 16 2021, Bowyer replaced Aitor Karanka as head coach of Birmingham City in a two-year contract.
Gemma and Lee Bowyer Kids
Gemma and Lee have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of their marriage that has been disclosed by them.
After some years of relation, the couple met in London and tied the knot. There is no information on whether they have any kids, but Gemma has been together with Lee for a long time.
Gemma Bowyer Profession, Career, Net Worth
Gemma Bowyer does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Lee has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approx.
FAQs about Gemma Bowyer
|When did Gemma and Lee Bowyer get married?
|Their marriage date has not been revealed.
|What is Gemma doing now?
|She is a homemaker.
|How old is Gemma?
|Nicky is around 42 years old
|Nationality of Gemma?
|Gemma Bowyer is an English
|What is Gemma’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $3 million.
