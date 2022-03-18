Gemma Bowyer is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer

Bowyer also comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lee Bowyer Facts

Birth Place London, England Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 3 million Salary (2021) NA Age 42 Date of Birth 1980 University NA

Nationality English Spouse Lee Bowyer Children NA Social Media Twitter

Gemma and Lee Bowyer Families

Gemma was born in 1980 in London, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.

Lee Bowyer of Birmingham City celebrates scoring during the Barclays Premier League match between Birmingham City and Fulham at St Andrew’s on November 21, 2009 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

On January 3, 1977, Lee was born in Canning Town, London, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members.

Gemma Bowyer’s husband, Lee Bowyer

Lee is a former player and current football manager of Birmingham City, an EFL Championship club. He started his professional career as a player back in April 1994. In 1996 he was first signed by Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson for $2.8 million, a record for a British teenager.

Lee Bowyer, Manager of Birmingham City celebrates their first goal scored by Lukas Jutkiewicz (not in picture) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Reading at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium on March 17, 2021, in Birmingham, England (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He was a midfielder who featured Charlton Athletic, Leeds United, West Ham United (two spells), Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town over the span of 18 years. He made 397 appearances in the Premier League and took part in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League semi-final with Leeds.

Bowyer started his managerial career as a guest coach of Watford’s under-21 team, working under former Leeds teammate Harry Kewell. On March 22 2018, he was named a caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic, which began with a 2-0 win against Plymouth Argyle. He guided the side to a third-place finish in league one in his first entire season.

Lee Bowyer, manager of Birmingham City applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Luton Town at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium on February 12, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

He resigned as Charlton manager on March 15, 2021, and on March 16 2021, Bowyer replaced Aitor Karanka as head coach of Birmingham City in a two-year contract.

Gemma and Lee Bowyer Kids

Gemma and Lee have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of their marriage that has been disclosed by them.

After some years of relation, the couple met in London and tied the knot. There is no information on whether they have any kids, but Gemma has been together with Lee for a long time.

Gemma Bowyer Profession, Career, Net Worth

Gemma Bowyer does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.

Lee Bowyer’s wife Gemma Bowyer in the right-hand side (Chronicle Live)

However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Lee has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approx.

FAQs about Gemma Bowyer

When did Gemma and Lee Bowyer get married? Their marriage date has not been revealed. What is Gemma doing now? She is a homemaker. How old is Gemma? Nicky is around 42 years old Nationality of Gemma? Gemma Bowyer is an English What is Gemma’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $3 million.