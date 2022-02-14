Who Is Camila Galante? Meet The Wife Of Leandro Paredes

Camila Galante is famous for being the wife of Argentine star Leandro Paredes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Camila was born and brought up in Argentina. She and Paredes have known each other since childhood. They are from the same locality and that’s why finding the love of life wasn’t difficult for them. Paredes has become a star at Argentina after he helped the national team win the Copa America 2020 title. He has also been giving top-notch performances for PSG over the years. However, today we are keeping his profile aside and concentrating more on the interesting life of his wife. We have gathered many intriguing facts about the Argentinian beauty. So follow along to know more about the wife of Leandro Paredes.

Camila Galante Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 19, 1992 Place of Birth San Justo, Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency N.A Husband Leandro Paredes Job Make-up artist & Entrepreneur Instagram @ccamilagalantee Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Camila Galante Childhood and Family

Camila was born on June 19, 1992. She is the kind of person who remains busy with her work and doesn’t make a lot of public appearances. She likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, and that’s why she doesn’t share much information in the media. She hasn’t disclosed anything about her father and mother yet. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are searching for the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of John Stones.

Camila and Paredes are childhood sweethearts. (Picture was taken from Zyri)

Camila Galante Education

Camila spent most of his childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. So she must have completed her education from local institutions. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she enrolled on a university programme.

Camila Galante career

Camila hasn’t shared much information about her professional life. She moved with Paredes when she was very young. We believe she has been performing the role of a fierce supporter and a caring mother in these years. Well, she could be the biggest supporter of the Argentinian star. On the other hand, taking care of the kids and doing house chores is not an easy task, and she has excelled in her role over the last few years.

Recently she announced on her Instagram handle that she is starting her own cosmetics range named Camila Galante cosmetics. She hasn’t disclosed much information on the social media platform yet. But we are continuously searching for more details and will update the article if we find new data.

Camila and Paredes are from the same neighbourhood. (Picture was taken from Football365)

Camila Galante Net Worth

Camila’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. Even though she is planning to launch her cosmetic range, we are uncertain whether she had any source of income before that.

Camila Galante husband, Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes started his senior team journey with Boca Juniors. After getting early success in Argentina, he was tracked down by the Italian team AS Roma. However, it took him several years to adapt to Serie A. He spent some loan spells in Italy before moving to France. He moved to Zenit S-Pb in 2017. After scoring ten goals and providing 17 assists for the French team, he moved to PSG in 2019. He has been an integral part of the French team’s squad. But he is yet to reach the expected heights. He has achieved impressive feats with the national team and is currently one of the most crucial players for La Albiceleste.

Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes during vacation. (Credit: Instagram)

Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes relationship

Leandro Paredes met with his girlfriend at a very young age. From the moment he laid eyes on her, he knew that she was the one. They started dating and have been together. At only the age of 15, Paredes knew he had found the partner of his life. After almost ten years of dating, the duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2017.

Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes Children

Camila and Paredes are proud parents of two children. Their first daughter, Victoria Paredes, was born in 2013. The couple welcomed their second child in November 2016, and this time it was a boy that they named Giovanni Paredes.

Leandro Paredes with wife and two children. (Picture was taken from Sportliva)

Camila Galante Social media

Camila has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She currently has a large fanbase of 327k followers. She mostly posts pictures with her husband and children. Her Instagram activities show that she likes to travel to beaches where she flaunts her bikini body.

FAQs about Camila Galante

When did Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes get married? They got married in 2017. What is Camila Galante doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Camila Galante? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Camila Galante? She is Argentinian. What is Camila Galante’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

