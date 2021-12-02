Laura Rudiger is a housemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger.
Rudiger comes from Germany, and she is known for being the long time partner of UEFA Champions League winner Antonio Rudiger.
Laura Rudiger Facts
|Birth Place
|Germany
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$30.4 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|28
|Date of Birth
|1993
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|German
|Spouse
|Antonio Rudiger
|Children
|2 children
|Social Media
|She is not on social media
Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Families
Laura Rudiger was born in 1993 in Germany. Unfortunately, anything more about her family is not known as she has disclosed any information regarding this.
On March 3, 1993, Antonio Rudiger was born in Berlin, Germany, to his father Matthias and his mother, Lily. He also has a half brother of Sahr Senesie.
Laura Rudiger husband Antonio Rudiger
Antonio began his professional football career with VfB Stuttgart II. On January 29, 2012, Rudiger made his debut for the first team of VfB Stuttgart’s in Bundesliga.
During 2015-2017 he was signed by Roma for $9 million, and then the turning point of his career was when Chelsea signed him for a whopping $28 million in 2017, where he won the FA Cup in his first season.
He went on to win the UEFA Europa Cup in the second season and UEFA Champions League in 2021. Rudiger played international football for Germany, made his debut in March 2014 and was also a part of the squad that won the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.
Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Kids
Antonio and Laura tied the knot in 2019 after dating for some years in a private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family members.
They have two children together, Djamal Sahr Rudiger, born in February 2020 and Aliyah Trophy Rudiger in June 2021.
Laura Rudiger Profession, Career, Net Worth
Laura is one of the most mysterious WAGs in the footballing world. She is a very private person who is away from all the spotlight. She graduated from a university in Germany.
She hasn’t disclosed anything about her occupation, and nothing is known about her net worth as well. But Rudiger has a net worth of over $30 million.
She is not on social media.
FAQs about Laura Rudiger
|When did Laura and Antonio Rudiger get married?
|They got married in 2019.
|What is Laura doing now?
|She is a homemaker now.
|How old is Laura Rudiger?
|Laura is 28 years old.
|What is the nationality of Laura Rudiger?
|Laura Rudiger is German.
|What is Laura’s net worth?
|They have a combined net worth of $30 million.
Read More on Football: