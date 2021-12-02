Laura Rudiger is a housemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger comes from Germany, and she is known for being the long time partner of UEFA Champions League winner Antonio Rudiger.

Laura Rudiger Facts

Birth Place Germany Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign NA Net Worth (2021) $30.4 million Salary (2021) NA Age 28 Date of Birth 1993 University NA Nationality German Spouse Antonio Rudiger Children 2 children Social Media She is not on social media

Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Families

Laura Rudiger was born in 1993 in Germany. Unfortunately, anything more about her family is not known as she has disclosed any information regarding this.

Antonio Rudiger with his baby boy (Instagram)

On March 3, 1993, Antonio Rudiger was born in Berlin, Germany, to his father Matthias and his mother, Lily. He also has a half brother of Sahr Senesie.

Laura Rudiger husband Antonio Rudiger

Antonio began his professional football career with VfB Stuttgart II. On January 29, 2012, Rudiger made his debut for the first team of VfB Stuttgart’s in Bundesliga.

ROME, ITALY – APRIL 01: Antonio Rudiger (R) of AS Roma competes for the ball with Omar El Kaddouri of Empoli FC during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Empoli FC at Stadio Olimpico on April 1, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

During 2015-2017 he was signed by Roma for $9 million, and then the turning point of his career was when Chelsea signed him for a whopping $28 million in 2017, where he won the FA Cup in his first season.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Antonio Ruediger and Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea celebrate with the Champions League Trophy alongside teammates Olivier Giroud, Marcos Alonso, Reece James and Mason Mount following their team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

He went on to win the UEFA Europa Cup in the second season and UEFA Champions League in 2021. Rudiger played international football for Germany, made his debut in March 2014 and was also a part of the squad that won the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Laura Rudiger and Antonio Rudiger Kids

Antonio and Laura tied the knot in 2019 after dating for some years in a private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family members.

Antonio with his new-born (Instagram)

They have two children together, Djamal Sahr Rudiger, born in February 2020 and Aliyah Trophy Rudiger in June 2021.

Laura Rudiger Profession, Career, Net Worth

Laura is one of the most mysterious WAGs in the footballing world. She is a very private person who is away from all the spotlight. She graduated from a university in Germany.

She hasn’t disclosed anything about her occupation, and nothing is known about her net worth as well. But Rudiger has a net worth of over $30 million.

She is not on social media.

FAQs about Laura Rudiger

When did Laura and Antonio Rudiger get married? They got married in 2019. What is Laura doing now? She is a homemaker now. How old is Laura Rudiger? Laura is 28 years old. What is the nationality of Laura Rudiger? Laura Rudiger is German. What is Laura’s net worth? They have a combined net worth of $30 million.

