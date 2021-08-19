Here is all you need to know about Laura Bracalenti and Ines Bielsa, the wife and daughter of Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best managers in world football. Even though he is famously known around the world, Bielsa still remains an enigma figure. Not much has been written about his personal life.

Marcelo Bielsa coaching Leeds United (via Football League World)

Hence, if you are looking to know somethings about Marcelo Bielsa’a wife and daughter you are at the right place.

Laura Bracalenti: Marcelo Biesla wife

Laura Bracalenti is the wife of Marcelo Bielsa. Bracalenti is an architect. As per reports, she was born in Rosario Argentina. However, not much further is known or told about her.

Information regarding her age, early life, siblings and education is also not available. Some online reports claim that she studied at the National University of Rosario. Nevertheless, it still remains unconfirmed.

Laura Bracalenti (via VergeWiki)

She also has absolutely no social media presence. There are many Instagram accounts with her name. However, it is unconfirmed whether she handles it.

Laura Bracalenti career

As mentioned above, she is an architect. She works in the field at University of Rosario. However, she has not settled in just one field. Laura Bracalenti also works as a professor and the practical work head for the university. Adding to that she is an active member of Urban Agriculture Program’s Technical Support Team.

Laura Bracalenti Net Worth

While not many things are known about Laura Bracalenti. We do know she primarily works as an architect. She has an estimated net worth of approx $1 million in 2021. It adds to the $5 million net worth of her husband Marcelo Bielsa.

Ines Bielsa: Marcelo Bielsa Daughter

Ines Bielsa is the daughter of Marcelo Bielsa and Laura Bracalenti. She was born in 1989. Like Bielsa she is heavily invested in sports. However, Football is not her cup of team. Ines is a professional Hockey player . She has loved the sport ever since she was a child and began her career with Gimnasia Y Esgrima (a sports club in Argentina, Rosaria).

Ines Bielsa (via Sportliva)

It is said that her parents are very supportive of her career and Ines is one of the best players on her team. Despite Marcelo Bielsa’s busy schedule, he manages to take time out to watch his daughter play.

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is given the utmost respect by the football world. Even the top football managers like Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have credited Bielsa for their success. Despite his heavy success outside of hometown he has never forgotten his roots. The respect is shared as Bielsa holds many paintings and honours in his home town.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Mural in Leeds United (via BBC)

He is currently managing Premier League club Leeds United. The man has become somewhat of a messiah for the people of Leeds. He was responsible for bringing top level football back to the club are a 16 year wait.

The following year, not only did he manage the club to stay in the Premier League, Leeds went toe to toe with the big dogs of England. Bielsa implemented a style of play labelled as “murder ball”, which allowed them to compete with big teams.

More SoccerSouls Content