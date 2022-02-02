Kurt Zouma Wife Sandra Zouma Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Sandra Zouma? Meet The Wife Of Kurt Zouma

Sandra Zouma is a product manager by profession and is majorly known as the wife of West Ham star Kurt Zouma. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Kurt Zouma has achieved a lot of fame lately due to his incredible performances in the Premier League. The World Cup-winning defender was one of the crucial members of the Chelsea squad that achieved incredible feats last season. He moved to West Ham last summer and already has proved his worth.

His career is certainly on the rise and there is no shortage of admiration. However, today we decided to keep his career aside and discuss more about the life of his wife – Sandra Zouma. The French beauty has an interesting life that is unknown to many fans. She likes to maintain a low profile and that’s why it has been challenging for the fans to keep track of her. However, we have collected many intriguing facts about her which we are about to share in this article. So follow along!

Sandra Zouma Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1992 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency N.A Spouse Kurt Zouma Job Project Manager Instagram @sandrazouma Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Muslim Hair Colour Black Eye Colour N.A Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sandra Zouma Childhood and Family

Sandra was born in 1992, so her age is 30. That makes him two years older than Kurt. Well, now we do know who’s the more mature character in the relationship. Sandra’s family details are unknown at this point. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding her father and mother. We have no information on whether she has a sibling. We do know that she was born in France and spent most of her childhood in that country. We are continuing our investigation in finding new data regarding her early life. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Kurt Zouma.

Kurt Zouma and wife Sandra with French international players. (Credit: sandrazouma/Instagram)

Sandra Zouma Education

Sandra completed her high school education at a local institution. We tried tracking details about her higher education, but it seems she hasn’t shared much on the public platforms. However, the information that we have suggests that Sandra has been always very helpful to others from childhood. Her distinct characteristics have matured over the years and have moulded her into the person we know today.

Sandra Zouma career

Sandra is believed to be a product manager for a charitable organization, named Seed. She devotes her day to day life in helping communities and making the earth a better place. That’s not the only boundary where her contribution to society is limited. She and her husband Kurt are also involved in several charitable works and the duo donates a considerable amount of money to the cause.

From her work, it is certain that the wife of Kurt Zouma is a passionate woman who is fighting for a noble cause. She doesn’t like to announce her achievements and attract media attention to the massive difference she is making. However, we believe that’s also a major part of her characteristics.

Sandra is a product manager. (Source: Instagram Sandra)

Sandra Zouma Net Worth

Sandra hasn’t disclosed details about her earnings on any public medium. We do know she is involved with a charitable organization. There is a huge possibility that she doesn’t take any salary from the role, however, we couldn’t verify the claim as there is very little information regarding the issue.

Kurt’s earnings on the other hand are very promising. The French defender currently earns around €2,3 Million per year. His net worth is currently $5 Million which mostly represents his earnings from football contracts. The amount in itself is enough to provide a happy life for the Zouma family.

Sandra Zouma and Kurt Zouma relationship

Kurt has known his wife for the last 10 years. The couple met when they were teenagers and soon felt an attraction towards each other. They dated for a long time before getting married in 2012. At that time, the French defender was only 19 years of age. The couple has been through a lot of ups and downs. However, they have successfully crossed every challenge and now are responsible parents.

The Zouma family at Paris. (Picture was taken from 7msport.com)

Sandra Zouma and Kurt Zouma Children

Well, the Zouma family has increased over the years. Kurt and his girlfriend are proud parents of five beautiful children. Their oldest daughter, Shanna has already entered the modelling industry and dreams of becoming a top star in the glamour world. The couple also has two other daughters, named Sihame and Sanaa. Their other two children are boys, named Ryan and Kais.

Kurt Zouma with his wife Sandra and two beautiful children. (Picture was taken from WTfoot website)

Sandra Zouma Social media

Sandra does have an Instagram account with the username – @sandrazouma. However, she is very inactive on social media. She likes to keep herself busy with philanthropic works. On the other hand, she is not the kind of person that likes to share her private life on public platforms. She has only posted 4 pictures and without her Display photo, there isn’t any image of her. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from following her. She already has a large fanbase of 22.5k followers. Well, Sandra might use this big audience in boosting the cause of her charity foundation and generate a lot of funds from donations. That wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

FAQs about Sandra Zouma

When did Sandra Zouma and Kurt Zouma get married? The couple got married in 2012. What is Sandra Zouma doing now? She is a product manager at a charity institution named Seed. How old is Sandra Zouma? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Sandra Zouma? Sandra is French. What is Sandra Zouma’s net worth? Sandra’s net worth is currently unknown.

