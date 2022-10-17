Kostas Tsimikas 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Kostas Tsimikas is a Greek professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Liverpool and in this blog, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars and so on.

Konstantinos Tsimikas popularly called Kostas Tsimikas joined Liverpool in 2020 from Olympiacos and has been a backup full-back under German boss Jurgen Klopp. He is working really hard and is ready to fight for the spot. We will see more about the player in the coming paragraphs.

The net worth of Kostas Tsimikas is 10 Million Pounds. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kostas Tsimikas Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Thessaloniki, Greece Father’s Name George Mother’s Name Christina Tsimikas Star Sign Taurus Net Worth 10 Million Pound Age 26 Birthday 12 May 1996 Nationality Greece Position Left-back Senior Clubs Olympiacos, Esbjerg , Willem II , Liverpool. Achievements 1X English Fa Cup Winner

1X English League Cup winner

1x European Under-19 participant

2x Greek champion

1x English Super Cup winner Girlfriend Na Children Na Social Media Instagram

Kostas Tsimikas Net Worth and Salary

Kostas has been playing professional football for several years now and footballing has been his primary source of income. The net worth of the player in 2022 is reported to be around 10 Million Pounds. The market value of Kostas is valued by Transfermarkt at 11.7 Million Pounds.

The full-back is at one of the richest clubs in Europe and currently has a salary of 2 Million Euros per year. If the importance of the player in the squad gets increased by his consistent performances, it is certain that he will get more lucrative contract offers.

Kostas Tsimikas Club Career

Kostas began playing football at his village’s local team and then moved to the club AS Neapoli Thessaloniki when he was 14 years old. He then joined Panserraikos in 2013 and scored 5 goals in the 2013–14 season in Gamma Ethniki.

After spending a year there, he left the club in 2014 and joined Olympiacos club’s youth academy. And after a season with the youths, he was included in the senior team and debuted against AEL Kalloni on 19 December 2015 in the Super League.

Kostas was loaned out to Willem II in December 2016 for a half-season and he made 9 appearances for the club. He was loaned out for the 2017/18 season to Esbjerg and spent a year with the squad appearing 33 times in all competitions and scoring 3 goals.

An assist and a big display from your #LIVBUR @carlsberg Player of the Match, Kostas Tsimikas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EDJeiGOwMT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021

He returned back to Olympiacos after two loan spells and stayed for the 2018/19 season. In August 2020, Tsimikas was sold to Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of £11.75 million. He debuted for the club in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City in a 7–2 win. He became the second Greece player who has played for Liverpool.

His two assists in the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Benfica helped the Reds to secure their place in the semis. He scored the decisive penalty goal in the penalty shootout against Chelsea to win the FA Cup final at Wembley in May 2022.

Kostas Tsimikas International Career

Kostas has represented Greece from the U19 level to the senior level. In 2014, he made his national debut for the U19 side and went on to appear for 12 more matches. He got his first senior call-up in October 2018 to represent the national team in the 2018–19 UEFA Nations League matches against Hungary and Finland.

Kostas Tsimikas with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kostas Tsimikas Family and Girlfriend

Kostas was born on 12 May 1996 in Thessaloniki – the village of Lefkonas, Greece. He prefers to keep his personal life private and never has revealed anything about his early life. The parental details of the player are not available as of now.

The Greek footballer is currently single and there are no reports of him dating a woman. The full-back has definitely kept every news of him under control so might be dating someone secretly.

Kostas has signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas recently and has been seen endorsing the products of the company on his social media account. As a part of the deal, he wears the X Ghosted boots by Adidas in every match he plays.

Kostas Tsimikas Cars and Tattoos

Like many footballers, Kostas has been a fan of tattoos and hasn’t felt shy about sharing them with the fans. He has an image of the Greek philosopher Aristotle on his calf and a tattooed Greek god of thunder and lightning Zeus on his lower chest.

Kostas Tsimikas has inked his skin. (Credits: @tsimikas21 Instagram)

He has some good taste which has been evident in the collections of cars. One of them includes an expensive black-coloured Bentley.

