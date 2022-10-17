Pascal Gross 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pascal Gross is a German professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and in this blog, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Pascal Gross is a central midfielder primarily but has played in many midfield positions including attacking midfielder and a right-midfielder. He joined the English club in 2017 and has been a regular player for the Seagulls.

Pascal has been a regular player at the club level but is yet to make his senior debut for the German national football team. Let’s concentrate more on the player’s profile in the following stanzas.

Pascal Gross plays for Brighton as a midfielder.(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pascal Gross Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Mannheim, Germany Father’s Name Stephan Gross Mother’s Name Constanze Brandt Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £2.5 million Age 31 Birthday 15 June 1991 Nationality Germany Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Hoffenheim I and II, Karlsruher SC I and II ,FC Ingolstadt I and II, Brighton & Hove Albion Achievements 1x Promotion to 1st league

1x German second-tier champion

1x German Under-19 cup winner

1x German Under-17 Bundesliga champion

1x German Under-17 Bundesliga South/South-west champion Girlfriend Sina Hundertmark Children NA Social Media NA

Pascal Gross Net Worth and Salary

Pascal is having some good times in his footballing career and has been playing consistently in the league. Pascal is said to have a net worth of £2.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued by Transfermarkt at €8 million.

The player is said to be earning a salary of £2,912,000 per year from the Seagulls and it is a fine salary from a mid-Premier League team.

Pascal Gross Club Career

Pascal began footballing at the club VfL Neckarau and played there till 2007. Then joined 1899 Hoffenheim in 2007 and played with the youths for a season before joining the senior squad in 2008. He played for the main team and primarily for the reserve team.

He was sold to Karlsruher SC in 2011 for an undisclosed transfer fee. Initially, he played for the reserve team and made senior appearances in 2011 and after a year he was moved completely to the first team. Then in 2012, he joined FC Ingolstadt for a two-year deal 04 and appeared in more than 150 games for the side in all competitions.

In the 2014/15 season, he was a key player in helping the team to achieve promotion and recorded 7 goals and 23 assists. The player bagged 5 goals in the 2016/17 season in Bundesliga but got relegated from the league although he was the player with the most chances created in the league.

Brighton and Hove Albion signed the player for a disclosed transfer fee of £3 million in 2017. He signed a 4-year deal with the club. He made the club debut against Manchester City which resulted in a 2-0 home defeat in august 2017.

In June 2018, he signed a contract extension with the club allowing them to keep him at the club until 2022. He helped the Seagulls win at Old Trafford for the first time in their history, scoring in the opening game of the 2022/23 season which ended in a 2-1 win.

Pascal Gross International Career

He was selected to represent the German U18 national team in 2018 and made 10 appearances for the team scoring 2 goals. He represented the U19 team twice and didn’t receive the call-up to represent the senior team till now.

Pascal Gross Family

Pascal was born on 15 June 1991 in Mannheim, Germany. His father Stephan Gross was a former professional football player who played as a defender for Karlsruher SC. Pascal followed his dad’s footsteps and with the support of his mother Constanze Brandt, Pascal is currently a successful footballer.

The net worth of Pascal Gross is £2.5 million. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Pascal has been dating the stunning woman Sina Hundertmark for a long time now and they both are currently not married.

Pascal has Adidas as his primary outfitting partner. He has an endorsement deal with Adidas and currently wears the company’s boot to every match he plays. He hasn’t been seen endorsing the product on social media as he doesn’t have one, unlike most other footballers.

Pascal Gross Cars and Tattoos

Pascal has tattoos on his body like many other footballers. He has the birthdates of all the members of the family on his right forearm. There is not much information available about his cars but is certain that he has some good collections of cars in his garage.

Read more:

FAQs about Pascal Gross