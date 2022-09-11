Calvin Ramsay is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Liverpool and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Calvin Ramsay is a Scottish professional footballer who made his professional debut with Aberdeen and spent two seasons with the club and has been tipped to be one of the rising stars of Scottish Football.

In his first full season with Aberdeen, he won the SFWA Young Player of the Year and made a big switch to UEFA Champions League finalist Liverpool. He would surely be looking to make a strong impression in front of the Liverpool faithful and cement a place in the first team.

Calvin Ramsay Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Aberdeen, Scotland Father’s Name Dylan Ramsay Mother’s Name Susan Ramsay Star Sign Leo Net Worth $1-2m Age 19 years Date of Birth 31 July 2003 Nationality Scottish Position Right-back Youth Clubs Aberdeen Senior Clubs Aberdeen, Liverpool Achievements (Selected) Girlfriend Leah Caitlin Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter , Instagram

Calvin Ramsay Net Worth and Salary

Calvin Ramsay’s net worth is $1-2m and his basic salary is 17k a week. With a move to Liverpool, the youngster would be looking to prove his worth and fight for a starting place in the first team and eventually earn himself a bigger contract.

Calvin Ramsay Club Career

Calvin Ramsay’s career started with Aberdeen and progressed through the youth ranks and made his first team debut in March 2020 against Dundee United and went on to make another five appearances in the 2020/21 season. Ramsay took a big step in his development and showed great potential in his next season with Aberdeen, winning the SFWA Young Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

Get to know more about new signing @CalvinRamsay, with our career profile ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 20, 2022

His impressive performances attracted the interest of Liverpool and the club made their interest concrete by signing the young Scottish full-back for an initial fee of £4.2 million which is a club-record sale for Aberdeen.

He would be looking to make his mark in the Premier League after initially suffering an injury in pre-season and would be looking to provide tough competition to Trent Alexander Arnold for the right-back position.

Calvin Ramsay in training at Liverpool. (Image: @calvin_ramsay on Instagram)

Calvin Ramsay International career

Calvin Ramsay has not yet made his senior international debut for Scotland. He has represented the national team at the U-16, U-17 and U-21 levels.

With his big switch to Liverpool, it would surely catch the eye of the Scotland board and the player would be looking to become a part of a younger Scotland squad that will be looking to bounce back from the missed World Cup qualification in the 2022 edition.

Calvin Ramsay Family

Calvin Ramsay was born on 31st July 2003 to Mr Dylan Ramsay and Mrs Susan Ramsay. We don’t know much about his family as he has maintained secrecy regarding the matter. It seems he doesn’t want to disrupt the lives of his near and dear ones by putting them in excessive media attention. He has two siblings- one brother and one sister.

Calvin Ramsay Girlfriend – Leah Caitlin

Calvin Ramsay is in a relationship with Leah Caitlin, who is also Scottish. She is regularly seen on various social media such as Twitter and Instagram for her support of the talented Scottish right-back. She would be really proud of her boyfriend, having made a big switch to Anfield at such a young age.

Calin Ramsay with his girlfriend. (Image: @calvin_ramsay on Instagram)

There is no information available about Calvin Ramsay’s sponsorship and endorsement deals. He hasn’t proposed any product lately through his social media channels, making our task even tricky.

Calvin Ramsay Car and Tattoo

There is no information available on Calvin Ramsay’s Car as well as whether he has tattoos on his body.

Calvin Ramsay Social Media

Ramsay is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 83.2K Followers Here Instagram 162K followers Here

