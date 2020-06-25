Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, widely renowned as Ronaldinho, is one of the most talented dribblers ever and here’s everything you need to know about his net worth and more.

Net Worth (2020) £80m – £100m Salary (2020) NA Age 40 Date of Birth 21 March, 1980 International team Brazil Current club Retired

Net Worth

The net worth of Ronaldinho is approximated to be around £80m to £100m in 2020.

However, the Brazilian government, over the last couple of years, have seized multiple properties owned by the former Barcelona man, including his passports. This is regarding fines which he failed to pay on time.

With over 50m followers on Instagram alone and more than a further 50m off other platforms. Dinho boasts an absolutely mammoth fan-base, both in South America and across the world.

The trickster even experienced a short stint in a Paraguayan prison earlier this year, after he was reportedly caught using a fake passport to enter the country.

Ronaldinho’s last recorded salary at Fluminense was in the region of £150,000 a month – a massive drop off from what he used to earn during his glory days in Europe.

A.C. Milan’s Brazilian forward Ronaldinho looks on during a Serie A football match (AFP PHOTO / VINCENZO PINTO (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Career And Achievements

The Brazilian had what is arguably one of the most celebrated careers in the history of world football. The trickster developed a cult following after the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Having begun his career with Gremio, the midfielder made his debut for the legendary Brazilian club in 1998 as a teenager.

Ronaldinho of FC Barcelona celebrates a goal (Photo by Luis Bagu/Getty Images)

The summer of 2001 was the beginning of the veteran’s spell in Europe. He found a €5m switch to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. His two seasons in the Ligue 1 yielded a good return.

His performances for Brazil and PSG were enough to earn him a move to Barcelona worth around €32m. The 2005/06 season at Barcelona was arguably his best ever, as Ronaldinho managed a whopping 17 goals and 18 assists.

His consistency over the next couple of seasons is what urged AC Milan to make a move in 2008 for €24m. His first two years were fairly successful, but the third season at the San Siro proved to be a stumbling block.

Over the course of his long career, Ronaldinho won the World Cup back in 2002. He even picked up the Confederations Cup and the Copa America in the years ahead. Apart from multiple trophies in Brazil, the midfielder’s other achievements included the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A and the Spanish Super Copa.

He also won the Ballon D’Or for his exploits in 2005, while he was also included in Pele’s FIFA 100 List – a group of the 100 best footballers in the world, as chosen by Pelé himself.

Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) salutes AC Milan’s Brazilian forward Ronaldinho AFP PHOTO/ DOMINIQUE FAGET (Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

International Career

The Brazilian ended his international career just three appearances short of 100 caps. And that sure to be one of the trickster’s biggest regrets along the way. Despite this, his display for Brazil during the 2002 FIFA World Cup was one to remember, to say the least.

His goal and assist in the quarterfinal against England is what took Brazil to the next round, despite the fact that he picked up a red card.

Ronaldinho celebrates winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil

The attacker was used extremely sparingly by the national side for large parts of his career. The midfielder was chosen as one of the names in the FIFA World Cup 2002 all star team. He also won both the Golden Shoe and Golden Ball at the Confederations Cup in 1999.

Dinho was also part of the team that won in the Copa America in 2005, and the Olympic Bronze in 2008.

Personal Life

Born in the City of Porto Alegre to the family headed by his father – a shipyard worker and footballer, the Brazilian first took interest in futsal and beach football. He was eventually diverted to the more organised form of the sport.

Ronaldinho of Barcelona kisses his mother as he holds the Ballon D’Or award for European Footballer of the Year (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Ronaldinho lost his father at the age of eight to an accident at home. And it was after this that his interest in football began to grow.

Originally born as Ronaldo, the Brazilian’s name was given the added tail of ‘inho’ to signify his diminutive stature. Often the smallest player at any of the matches he played at, this nickname just seemed to catch on.

Ronaldinho arrives at a hotel in Asuncion where he and his brother will serve house arrest after a judge ordered their release from jail on April 7, 2020. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Having caught the eye of the Brazilian media after scoring 23 times in his team’s 23-0 win against a local team, the midfielder was identified as a potential star during the U-17 Word Cup in Egypt. The former AC Milan ace has fathered a son – Joao, with Brazilian dancer Janaina Mendes. In 2018, the trickster also decided to enter politics, when he became a member of the Brazilian Republican Party.

Ronaldinho, being the world icon that he is, has been through a wide variety of endorsement deals over the years. Nike, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, EA Sports and Gatorade were all in the equation, just to name a few. He was the subject of multiple ads by Nike, which also used some more of the biggest names in the European footballing scene at the time.

Ronaldinho smiles prior to a Brazil National Team training session at Sportschule Kaiserau on June 3, 2007 in Kamen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

FIFA 04, 06, 07, 08 and 09 all used the Brazilian’s image as the front cover. The sponsorship deal with Nike at the start of his career was a ten-year-long one. This resulted in the launch of the Nike Tiempo R10 – a special edition of boots made in honour of Ronaldinho.

Charity And Awareness

The Brazilian has been a permanent fixture in UNICEF’s United Nations Children’s Fund since all the way back in 2006. He was later employed by the United Nations to raise awareness about the effects and causes of HIV/AIDS.

The midfielder has featured in a wide variety of charity football matches over the course of his long career.

What Cars Do Ronaldinho Own?

The Brazilian ace boasts a large collection of high-value automobiles, but is most commonly seen commuting in preferred Hummer H2. His collection also includes an Audi Q7, a Bugatti Veyron, a Lamborghini Aventador, an Audi R8 and even a Ferrari 458 Italia.