Ken Owens – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Ken Owens is a Welsh professional rugby union player.

Ken Owens Facts

Birth Place Carmarthen, Wales Father’s Name

NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth (2022) $ 3-5 million Salary (2022) $ 8,00,000 Age 35 Date of Birth 3 January 1987



School Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin Nationality Welsh Wife Carys Owens Children 1 child Social Media Instagram

Ken Owens Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Ken has a net worth of $3-5 million with a salary of around $800,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Ken Owens Career

Kenneth James Owens is a Welsh rugby union player who plays as a hooker for the Scarlets and Wales. He began his carer at Carmarthen Athletic RFC before moving to UWIC RFC when he began studying at the university.

Ken Owens is a Grand Slam winner with Wales (Rugby World)

He has played for his region, Scarlets, since 2006. Still, he has also taken the field for Llanelli RFC and Carmarthen Quins, while Carmarthen Athletic is where he played his junior Rugby. Owens made 47 appearances for the Scarlets and scored his first try in a Celtic League match against Border Reivers.

In March 2013, Owens signed his third professional contract and committed himself to the Scarlets for a further two years. He received his first international cap for Wales in May 2010, where his first match came against England.

Wales’ 2021 Six Nations title win was the fourth Owens has been part of. He has also been a member of the Grand Slam-winning sides of 2012 and 2019 and the 2013 championship-winning team. In addition, he has been a part of three World Cup campaigns for Wales and made his test debut against Namibia in 2011.

Ken Owens has been part of Scarlets for a long-time (Scarlets)

Ken was selected for the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand and came off the bench in the first and third Tests in the drawn series. Earlier that year, he had won his 50th cap for Wales against France in the Six Nations.

Ken Owens Family and Personal Life

Ken Owens was born on 3 January 1987 in Carmarthen, Wales. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 17st 5lb (110kg). Not much information is known about his parents and siblings as they maintain a private life.

While regarding this personal life, In 2019, Owens received an honorary fellowship from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. Owens’s nickname is ‘The Sheriff’, coined by former Scarlets and Wales player Dwayne Peel. Owens was part of the local youth opera as a child and performed in some productions. (H/T Rugby World)

Ken Owens Relationship and Girlfriend

Ken Owens is married to his long-term partner Carys Owens. They got married in a closed wedding attended by only family and friends. The couple has a son named Evan.

Ken Owens is married to his long-term partner Carys Owens (Daily Mail)

Carys is a corporate woman. She is the managing director of Whisper Cymru. She has also been the Executive Producer for Rugby World Cup 2019. However, instead of being a working lady, she does an exceptional job of handling the baby boy and also providing support to her husband.

