Katie Goodland: Harry Kane wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Katie Goodland is a fitness instructor, and she is mainly known for being the wife of England captain Harry Kane.

Goodland comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most prolific goal scorers in current time, Harry Kane.

Katie Goodland Facts

Birth Place London, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth (2021) $1 million Salary (2021) NA Age 29 Date of Birth January 21, 1993 School Chingford High School Nationality British Spouse Harry Kane Children 3 children Social Media Instagram,

Katie Goodland and Harry Kane Families

Katie was born on January 21, 1993. There is no information given about her parents, but it can be said that she was born and brought up in England.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Harry Kane of England consoles his wife Katie Kane following England’s defeat in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine – Pool/Getty Images)

On July 28, 1993, Harry Kane was born in London, England, to Kim and Patrick Kane. He has one older brother, Charlie. He is of Irish ancestry.

Katie Goodland husband, Harry Kane

Harry Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers globally and has an excellent goalscoring ability to link play. He started his football career at a very young age at Chingford Foundation School.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

Kane started his professional journey at Tottenham Hotspur, where after fast progression through the youth academy, he was promoted to the senior team in 2009 at just the age of 16.

He loaned across clubs like Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City and Norwich City before finally playing at Tottenham for an entire season. He scored 31 goals and became the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Harry Kane has been outstanding for England

Kane took Tottenham to a UEFA Champions League finals and also went on to become the second-highest all-time goal scorer for the club. He plays international football for England and has been one of the leading goalscorers in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Katie Goodland and Harry Kane Kids

Katie and Harry have known each there since their school days. After years of dating each other, they got engaged during their holidays in the Bahamas in July 2017.

The couple got married in the summer of 2019 when Kane announced that he was marrying his “best friend.”

Harry Kane with wife Katie Goodland (Instagram)

They have three children. Ivy was born on January 8 2017, after a year, their second child Vivienne Jane was born on August 8, 2018, and her son Louis Harry was born on December 29, 2020.

They have two Labrador retrievers, Brady and Wilson, named after Tom Brady and Russel Wildon, quarterbacks of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur walls the pitch with his family after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Katie Goodland Profession, Career, Net Worth

Katie is a sports science graduate and a professional fitness instructor. She works as a fitness teacher in London.

Katie Goodland is a fitness instructor (Instagram)

She has an estimated net worth of $1 million, and Katie balances both her work and family pretty well. She often goes to see her husband play in the stadium. Katie has a good social media following with 225k followers on Instagram.

FAQs about Katie Goodland

When did Katie Goodland and Harry Kane get married? They got married in the summer of 2019 What is Katie Goodland doing now? She is a fitness instructor. How old is Katie? Katie is 29 years old. What is the nationality of Katie Goodland? Katie Goodland is British. What is Katie’s net worth? Katie has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

