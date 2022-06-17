Cora Gauthier – Karim Benzema Wife, her Family and more 

Cora Gauthier is famous for being the wife of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Cora has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned model and Instagram star. She is not the kind of woman who likes the excessive spotlight. That’s why despite being the wife of a famous footballer, fans don’t hear much about the French beauty in the media.

You are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started! Due to being under the limelight of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema might not have gotten the respect he deserves.

However, the Frenchman has become synonymous with Real Madrid’s success in recent years and after the departure of Ronaldo, Benzema has become the prime striker of the team. He led Los Blancos to a record 14th Champions League title and it seems his career is on the rise.

Cora Gauthier Facts & Wiki

Birthday April 11, 1989 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency Madrid, Spain Partner Karim Benzema Job Model and Instagram star Instagram @its_me_co Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Cora Gauthier Childhood and Family

Cora was born on April 11, 1989, in France; hence, she is French. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent the majority of her life in front of lenses. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information. We currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings.

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Karim Benzema.

Cora Gauthier Education

Cora went to a local high in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she decided to pursue a career in modelling as she was passionate about it since her youth.

Cora Gauthier career

Cora started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The French beauty is currently an ambassador for several clothing and jewellery brands in France and Spain.

She has a beautiful face with an alluring body, which raises the stature of the product she endorses. Being the wife of a famous Real Madrid star, she has greater reach which helps her get lucrative deals.

Cora is also an Instagram star. The French beauty’s amazing content has earned significant reactions on Instagram where she mostly shares images of herself and her beautiful child. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her fabulous body creates Instagram-worthy images which instantly attract the eyes of the viewers.

Cora Gauthier Net Worth

Cora has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling earnings. As we don’t know whether she is monetizing her account, we can’t really say if she is earning money from social media reach. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Cora Gauthier and Karim Benzema relationship

Karim Benzema met his wife in Dubai in December 2015. The duo started dating soon after their first meeting as they were very impressed by each other’s charm. One year later, Cora moved to Madrid to stay with Benzema. They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye for the initial few years as they wanted to avoid the excessive attention from the media.

Still, Cora being a model and Benzema being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship gets public. After the birth of their child, they have become more responsible and committed to the relationship.

Karim Benzema met his wife in Dubai in December 2015. (Credit: abtc.ng)

Cora Gauthier and Karim Benzema Children

On May 5, 2017, Cora gave birth to her first child, Ibrahim Benzema. She is also Melia’s stepmother. Melia is Karim Benzema’s daughter from a previous relationship. She is currently living a lovely life with her family.

Karim Benzema with his children. (Credit: sportskeeda.com)

Cora Gauthier Social media

Cora is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her child. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to. However, we couldn’t find any images of Benzema on her profile. It seems they might want to keep their relationship low-key.

FAQs about Cora Gauthier

When did Cora Gauthier and Karim Benzema get married? We currently don’t know when they got married. What is Cora Gauthier doing now? She is a model and Instagram star. How old is Cora Gauthier? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Cora Gauthier? She is French. What is Cora Gauthier’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.