Ashleigh Behan – Kalvin Phillips Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Ashleigh Behan is famous for being the girlfriend of Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ashleigh Behan is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she has managed to keep his love life healthy. The English beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it.

However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Kalvin Phillips makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her. Kalvin Phillips rose to fame playing with Leeds academy and later with the first team. After getting his first chance to feature for the senior team in 2015, the Englishman has given some excellent spells, eventually cementing his place in the squad.

He has become one of the most crucial assets of the team and his girlfriend had an immense influence on his career and lifestyle as well. We are going to learn several things about the duo in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Ashleigh Behan Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 30, 1996 Place of Birth Leeds, England Nationality English Residency Leeds, England Partner Kalvin Phillips Job Make-up artist and Instagram star Instagram @ashhhbx Height 5 ft 4 in (162 cm) Weight 58 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Ashleigh Behan Childhood and Family

Ashleigh’s date of birth is May 30, 1996, and she was born in Leeds, England. Her parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own.

Ashleigh was born in Leeds, England. (Credit: Instagram)

Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about Ashleigh’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Kalvin Phillips.

Ashleigh Behan Education

Ashleigh completed her education in Leeds. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. She graduated from the University of Leeds in 2016.

Ashleigh Behan career

Ashleigh was passionate about fashion and make-up from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a business of her own. Her parents also helped her financially, which made things easier for her.

Her company delivers all types of luxury and comfortable make-up assistance. Ashleigh’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.

Ashleigh is a professional Make-up artist. (Credit: Instagram)

Ashleigh Behan Net Worth

Ashleigh hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Ashleigh’s boyfriend, Phillips, got his big breakthrough after signing a contract renewal with Leeds. His earnings significantly increased after the new deal. Currently, he earns €1 Million per year, and his estimated net worth is roughly €9 Million.

Ashleigh Behan and Kalvin Phillips relationship

Kalvin Phillips met his girlfriend in 2013 while they were studying at school. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Kalvin Phillips met his girlfriend in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

Ashleigh had high faith in her boyfriend’s career and supported him throughout his professional journey. They haven’t revealed their plans for getting married yet, but considering the pace at which their love story is advancing, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news arrives soon.

Ashleigh Behan and Kalvin Phillips Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers; hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Ashleigh Behan Social media

Ashleigh has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. Her social activity suggests that the English beauty loves expensive outings.

Ashleigh has a significant fan following on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Ashleigh Behan

When did Ashleigh Behan and Kalvin Phillips get married? They are yet to get married. What is Ashleigh Behan doing now? She is a businesswoman and a make-up artist. How old is Ashleigh Behan? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Ashleigh Behan? She is English. What is Ashleigh Behan’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.