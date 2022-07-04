Charline Oudenot – Kalidou Koulibaly Wife, her Family and more 

Charline Oudenot is famous for being the wife of Senegalese star Kalidou Koulibaly. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Charline is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has become the fiancee of Kalidou Koulibaly lately, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story.

Despite his recurring injuries, Koulibaly Has achieved major success with Napoli and the Senegal international team. He helped the Gli Azzurri win several important matches in the last few years. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately.

However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Kalidou Koulibaly. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Charline Oudenot Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 20, 1991 Place of Birth Saint-Dié, France Nationality French Residency Italy Partner Kalidou Koulibaly Job N.A Instagram @chaaa_koo Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Charline Oudenot Childhood and Family

Charline was born on June 20, 1991. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful French lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Charline was born in France. (Credit: ilgolfo24.it)

Charline Oudenot Education

Charline spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Saint-Dié, France. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. After completing her high school education, she enrolled at the Centre de Formation d’Apprentis CCI Le Mans Sarthe in France.

Charline Oudenot career

Charline’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits the stadium to cheer for her husband.

Charline has been a fierce supporter of her husband. (Credit: Getty Images)

Charline Oudenot Net Worth

Charline’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.

However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Charline’s partner Koulibaly earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.

Charline Oudenot and Kalidou Koulibaly Relationship

Kalidou Koulibaly met his wife in 2011. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. Their love story started with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings. The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time.

They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Koulibaly finally proposed to his wife, which turned into a favourable reply. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2014.

Kalidou Koulibaly met his wife in 2011. (Credit: Magazine Weekly)

Charline Oudenot and Kalidou Koulibaly Children

The duo currently have two beautiful children. Seni Koulibaly, the son of Koulibaly, was born to Charline Oudenot on January 16, 2016. Nessa Koulibaly, a daughter, was welcomed into the family on August 28, 2019.

Kalidou Koulibaly with his wife and daughter. (Credit: WtFoot)

Charline Oudenot Social media

Charline earned a lot of fame after her relationship with Kalidou Koulibaly became public. However, she is not a big social media lover. She likes spending time without the media’s camera; hence she doesn’t give them much information about herself. She has an Instagram account, but it’s mostly inactive and she has kept it private. Instead of posting snaps of her activities, she likes to enjoy the moments.

FAQs about Charline Oudenot

When did Charline Oudenot and Kalidou Koulibaly get married? They are yet to get married. What is Charline Oudenot doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Charline Oudenot? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Charline Oudenot? She is French. What is Charline Oudenot’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.