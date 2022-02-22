Who Is Sethanie Taing? Meet The Girlfriend Of Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler Girlfriend Sethanie Taing Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Sethanie Taing is famous for being the girlfriend of PSG star Julian Draxler. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Maria had a dream of becoming a dancer from a young age. After successfully achieving her dream, she worked hard and achieved great feats. Today, she is a famous dancer and has worked in major European concerts. Even though she had a very clear view of her profession, he didn’t know a lot about the love of her life until she met with Julian Draxler.

The German star has been playing with PSG for quite some time and has earned fame for his incredible attacking abilities. However many fans still don’t know about his love life. That’s why today we have gathered every data available on her and have put it in this article. Read until the end to learn her age, net worth, career, kids, and family of the stunning girlfriend of Julian Draxler.

Sethanie Taing Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 2, 1988 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency N.A Ex-Partner Julian Draxler Job Professional dancer Instagram @sethanietaing Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Tharie Taing (sister) Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sethanie Taing Childhood and Family

Sethanie was born on September 2, 1988. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the anime of her father and mother and their background. However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her. She also has a sister named Tharie Taing.

She has maintained a healthy relationship with her siblings and often spends time together. We are still investigating to find the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Julian Draxler.

Sethanie Taing bossing the PSG shirt. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Sethanie Taing Education

Sethanie went to a local high school in her hometown. However, whether she enrolled in a university programme is still unknown. She was passionate about dancing from a young age. We believe she might have worked with a professional instructor early on in her career; however, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

Sethanie Taing career

Sethanie is a professional dancer. She has worked with many industry experts, including Matt Pokora. She also has put up big shows around Europe. She has performed in the Voice of France alongside Pokora. She is an energetic dancer with lots of incredible moves. You can check some of her performances on her Instagram page.

Sethanie is a professional choreographer also. After getting initial fame, she realised that she has reached a stage where she can teach other dance enthusiasts. She uses her creativity to plan dance moves that have gone on to achieve success on the scene.

Sethanie is a professional dancer. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Sethanie Taing Net Worth

Sethanie’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dance career and continues to earn a lot. However, as we don’t know her yearly wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. We are still investigating to find the exact number and will update the article when we find new data.

Sethanie Taing and Julian Draxler’s relationship

Julian Draxler met with his girlfriend through the help of Marco Verratti’s fiancee, Jessica Aidi. Sethanie and Jessica are best friends and have known each other for ages. Draxler was going through a heartbreak at that time, being just separated from his previous partner, Lena Stiffel, with whom he had a long-term relationship.

However, once he met with Sethanie, moving on didn’t seem difficult. Only after their initial meeting, they started dating each other. However, they managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for an extended period. On Christmas Eve in 2019, they publicly revealed their relationship.

They have remained inseparable since then. Both of them are in a comfortable position in their career. But they are young and have a lot to achieve. When Draxler pops up, the big question remains.

Julian Draxler and girlfriend Sethanie Taing. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Sethanie Taing and Julian Draxler Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are very young and very active in their professional sector. That’s why they might take some time before making such a huge decision.

Sethanie Taing Social media

Sethanie has a significant follower base on Instagram. She currently has 119k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares pictures of herself and with her partner. She also shares clips from her dance training. She likes to travel to beaches and often flaunts her bikini body on Insta feed.

Sethanie has a large Instagram audience. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs

When did Sethanie Taing and Julian Draxler get married? They are yet to get married. What is Sethanie Taing doing now? She is a professional dancer. How old is Sethanie Taing? She is 34 years old. Nationality of Sethanie Taing? She is French. What is Sethanie Taing’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

