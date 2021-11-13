Jude Littler: N’Golo Kante wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Jude Littler is a successful businesswoman, and she is the wife of one of the most best mid-fielders in the current time N’Golo Kante.

Littler comes from the United Kingdom, and She is known for being the wife of World Cup winner N’Golo Kante.

Jude Littler Facts

Birth Place Anglesey, United Kingdom Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Christine Littler Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth (2021) $ 2 million Salary (2021) NA Age 45 Date of Birth November 30, 1975 High School NA Nationality British Spouse N’Golo Kante Children 3 children Social Media Not on Social Media

Jude Littler and N’Golo Kante Families

Jude was born on November 30, 1975, in Anglesey, United Kingdom. She is the daughter of Christine Littler, and not much information is given about her family.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe. (Getty Images)

N’Golo Kante was born on March 29, 1991, in Paris, France, to Malian Parents who migrated to France from Mali in 1980. Unfortunately, his father died very soon, and his elder sibling Niama died of a heart attack before the 2018 World Cup.

Jude Littler husband, N’Golo Kante

Kante is widely praised for his workmate and defensive acumen. He is considered by many as one of the world’s best midfielders.

He began his career at the age of eight at JS Suresnes in the western suburbs, and he remained outside of the radar of big teams because of his small stature and selfless style of play.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 21: N’Golo Kante of Chelsea poses with the Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kante made his professional debut for Bologne on May 18, 2012. He played in the third division and joined Ligue 2 side, Caen, on a free transfer.

He joined Leicester City for a fee worth 5.6 million pounds and played a pivotal role in Leicester winning the Premier League. Kante became the first outfield player to win consecutive premier leagues when he joined Chelsea with a fee worth 32 million pounds.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Ngolo Kante of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

N’Golo has won the UEFA Europa League and Champions League. He made his international debut for France in 2016 and was named French Player of the year in 2017. He was the key member of the squad which won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jude Littler and N’Golo Kante Kids

Jude is the ex-wife of Djibril Cisse, a former Liverpool player who married her on December 18, 2004, and their marriage ended in divorce in the year 2012.

They have three kids together, Cassius, Prince, and Jackson Cisse, born in 2006, 2008, and 2010, respectively.

Not much is known about Kante and Littler as they have kept their personal lives very private and have no children together yet. However, Littler is often seen cheering at the stadium.

Jude Littler Career, Profession, Net Worth

Jude is a successful businesswoman and was a hairdresser in the past, and has been known to be one of the wealthiest Wags now. She is not on social media and focuses more on her family and business.

She has a net worth of around $2 million, whereas the net worth of N’Golo is about $23 million.

