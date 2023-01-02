Juan Macías 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Juan Macias is an Ecuadorian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ecuadorian professional club Quito and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Juan David Macías Alcívar famously called Juan Macias is a product of the Ecuadorian club LDU Quito and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Juan Macias is a product of the Ecuadorian club LDU Quito and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. (Credits: @juan_macias8 Instagram)

Juan Macías Facts And Wiki

Birth Place El Carmen, Manabí, Ecuador Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £328k Age 17 Birthday 15 January 2005 Nationality Ecuadorian Position Midfielder Senior Clubs LDU Quito Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Juan Macías’s Net Worth and Salary

Juan is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. The net worth of Juan is currently unavailable.

Juan Macias Club Career

Juan began footballing at Claudio Alcívar Soccer School at a very young age and later moved to LDU Quito’s academy in 2016. He stayed with the youths for 7 years and gained promotion at all levels before getting promoted to the senior team.

📹 El segundo gol albo en el #LDUvsIDV 2×1 por el cuadrangular amistoso #CopaDeCampeones



⚽ #29 Juan Macías#PretemporadaLDU pic.twitter.com/fitArxWGGz — LDU Oficial (@LDU_Oficial) January 24, 2022

He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2022 and has played in 3 matches in the 2022/23 league campaign. He is young and the coach values him highly and is much aware of his talent. He was named by the English newspaper The Guardian in September 2022 as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide.

Juan Macías International Career

Juan has not represented his nation at both junior or senior levels. He is young and aware that he will get his international chances when he starts to shine in the top leagues of Europe and is training hard to play even better.

Juan Macías Family

Juan was born on 15 January 2005 in El Carmen, Manabí, Ecuador. His parents struggled a lot and supported him both financially as well as mentally to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Juan Macías Girlfriend

Juan Macías is currently dating whose name still remains to be unknown. He had posted a story with his girlfriend on his social media account. further details are not available. The young talent is completely focused on developing his footballing career rather than dating someone.

The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Juan Macías is currently dating whose name still remains to be unknown. (Credits: @juan_macias8 Instagram)

Juan Macías Cars and Tattoos

Juan Macías has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of El Carmen. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Juan Macías