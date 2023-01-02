Juan Macías 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Juan Macias is an Ecuadorian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ecuadorian professional club Quito and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Juan David Macías Alcívar famously called Juan Macias is a product of the Ecuadorian club LDU Quito and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.
He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Juan Macías Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|El Carmen, Manabí, Ecuador
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|£328k
|Age
|17
|Birthday
|15 January 2005
|Nationality
|Ecuadorian
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|LDU Quito
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Juan Macías’s Net Worth and Salary
Juan is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. The net worth of Juan is currently unavailable.
Juan Macias Club Career
Juan began footballing at Claudio Alcívar Soccer School at a very young age and later moved to LDU Quito’s academy in 2016. He stayed with the youths for 7 years and gained promotion at all levels before getting promoted to the senior team.
He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2022 and has played in 3 matches in the 2022/23 league campaign. He is young and the coach values him highly and is much aware of his talent. He was named by the English newspaper The Guardian in September 2022 as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide.
Juan Macías International Career
Juan has not represented his nation at both junior or senior levels. He is young and aware that he will get his international chances when he starts to shine in the top leagues of Europe and is training hard to play even better.
Juan Macías Family
Juan was born on 15 January 2005 in El Carmen, Manabí, Ecuador. His parents struggled a lot and supported him both financially as well as mentally to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.
Juan Macías Girlfriend
Juan Macías is currently dating whose name still remains to be unknown. He had posted a story with his girlfriend on his social media account. further details are not available. The young talent is completely focused on developing his footballing career rather than dating someone.
Juan Macías Sponsors and Endorsements
The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Juan Macías Cars and Tattoos
Juan Macías has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of El Carmen. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs about Juan Macías
|What is the net worth of Juan Macías?
|The net worth of Juan Macías is not available.
|How many clubs has Juan Macías played for?
|Juan Macías has played with three clubs at the senior level –LDU Quito
|How old is Juan Macías?
|He is 17 years old.
|Nationality of Juan Macías?
|He is Ecuadorian.
|Has Juan Macías ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.