Who Is Melissa Botero? Meet The Wife Of Juan Cuadrado

Melissa Botero is famous for being the wife of Juventus star Juan Cuadrado. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a caring mother and a responsible wife, Melissa is also an optimistic person. The stunning Colombian beauty gained popularity after her relationship with Cuadrado came into the public eye. Well nothing surprising there, as the Juventus star has a large group of admirers in Italy. He has been a top-notch performer for the Old Lady since he joined them in 2017. However, today we are keeping aside his career and diving deep into his love life. The Colombian star is married to a stunning lady. Fans know very little about her as she has maintained secrecy regarding her personal life. However, we have gathered many interesting facts about the wife of Juan Cuadrado. Follow along to know more about her.

Melissa Botero Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 15 Place of Birth Colombia Nationality Colombian Residency N.A Husband Juan Cuadrado Job N.A Instagram @melibotero1 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Melissa has an older brother named Daniel Botero. Father & Mother N.A Religion Christian Hair Colour Drak Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Melissa Botero Childhood and Family

Melissa is the kind of person who doesn’t like that her private information floats on the internet. We couldn’t find her birth year. We do know that she was born on October 15. We believe she is the same age as Cuadrado. So that makes her age somewhere around 34. Her family details are unknown, and she hasn’t disclosed the name of her parents on any public platform. Our information suggests that she has an older brother named Daniel Botero.

Juan Cuadrado met with his wife, Melissa in 2013. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Melissa Botero Education

Melissa hasn’t shared much information about her educational journey. But we believe she mostly completed her education in Italy. Whether she enrolled on a University programme is currently unknown. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. So, stay tuned to know more about the wife of Juan Cuadrado.

Melissa Botero career

Melissa’s career information is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared many details about her job or source of earning. But our guess is that she is a housewife. Taking care of the children and managing all the house chores is very challenging, and she has excelled in her role.

Melissa has a large Instagram audience. Even though she hasn’t taken any step to use her influencer power, she has the ability to generate handsome revenue through her social media promotions.

Melissa is Colombian. (Credit: Marca)

Melissa Botero Net Worth

We are uncertain about Melissa’s source of earnings at this point. That’s why we don’t have any knowledge about her net worth. We are actively searching for the missing details and will update the article if we find relevant data.

Melissa Botero husband, Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado started his senior team journey with Colombian team Indep. Medellín. He spent most of his professional career in Italy after that. He began with Lecce and started attracting interest from big Italian teams. His incredible dribbling and ball control abilities helped him rise to the top. In 2015, he went to London to play with Chelsea. But, his experience in the Premier League wasn’t very good. It seems he couldn’t adapt to the England setting. He moved to Juventus permanently in 2017 and has been one of the essential members of the squad. He has won several major titles with the Italian giants.

Melissa Botero and Juan Cuadrado relationship

Juan Cuadrado met with his wife, Melissa Botero, in 2013. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. However, the duo soon fell into love and started dating. They moved into a live-in relationship after some time. In 2016, they decided to make the relationship official. They got married that year in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by all their close friends, family, and famous football superstars.

The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony. (Picture was taken from clintonsdaily.com)

Melissa Botero and Juan Cuadrado Children

Melissa gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Lucia Cuadrado, in 2015. The duo became parents for the second time in 2019 when they welcomed their son Lucas Cuadrado.

Melissa Botero and Juan Cuadrado are proud parents of two beautiful daughters. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Melissa Botero Social media

Melissa is very active on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 189k followers on Instagram. Mainly she posts pictures of herself with her husband, children and friends. We noticed through her social media activities that she loves travelling a lot. She likes to flaunt her bikini body while on beach vacations. She also has some photos from her trekking adventures.

FAQs about Larissa Saad

When did Melissa Botero and Juan Cuadrado get married? The pair got married in 2016. What is Melissa Botero doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Melissa Botero? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Melissa Botero? She is Colombian. What is Melissa Botero’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

