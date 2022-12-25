Josip Juranovic 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Josip Juranovic is a Croatian professional football player who plays as a full-back for the Scottish professional club Celtic and for the Croatian national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Josip Juranovic joined the Scottish club from the Polish league club Legia Warsaw in 2021. He has been playing consistently and hopes to play in the teams of the top 5 leagues of Europe soon.

He was included in the Croatian national team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in the team’s success. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Josip Juranovic in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match against Brazil. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Josip Juranovic Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Zagreb, Croatia Father’s Name Miroslav Juranovic Mother’s Name Josipa Juranovic. Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $3m Age 27 Birthday 16 August 1995 Nationality Croatian Position right-back Senior Clubs Dubrava, Hajduk Split, Legia Warsaw, Celtic Achievements 1x Scottish league cup winner

1x Scottish champion

1x Polish champion

1x World Cup third place

1x Euro participant

1x Champions League participant

7x Europa League participant Girlfriend Lana Milholjevic Children NA Social Media Instagram

Josip Juranovic’s Net Worth and Salary

Josip is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $3 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €9.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £557,920 per year playing for the Scottish Premiership club Celtic. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Josip Juranovic Club Career

Josip began footballing at the third-tier club Dubrava’s academy in 2004. Being born in Zagreb, he moved to his hometown-based club Croatia Sesvete in 2011. Later he again joined Dubrava and got promoted to the senior team in 2013.

Josip Juranović will not play the last, 3d place game with Croatia vs Morocco as he was on the pitch for 70’ vs Argentina despite calf injury. 🇭🇷 #Qatar2022



He will be back in 8/10 days — in the next weeks his future will be discussed as many clubs are keen on signing him. pic.twitter.com/LOvcaZfEBm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2022

He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2013. With 36 league appearances in his two years with the club scoring 14 goals. He signed a long-term deal with Hajduk Split in 2015. He played initially with the reserve team and moved to the first team after getting impressed by the coaches with his style of play.

In 2018 June, he was included in the Prva HNL Team of the season owing to his good season. He joined the Polish club Legia Warsaw in 2020 on a long-term deal. He scored his first goal against Śląsk Wrocław which ended in a 2-1 victory in October 2020. He made a total of 28 league appearances for the side in a year before joining Celtic in 2021.

Josip joined Celtic for a reported fee of 2.5 million pounds in August 2021. He made his debut against Rangers at Ibrox. He was part of the squad that won the League Cup against Hibernian. He contributed much to the team’s defence that won the league that year and that earned him the spot in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

The net worth of Josip Juranovic is estimated to be $3 million as of 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Josip Juranovic International Career

Josip made his debut for the nation against China in the 2017 China Cup where Croatia lost to China on penalties. He was included in the 26-man squad for the Euro 2020. He played in two matches and played in the match against Spain in the Round of 16 where they got eliminated.

He was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in the team’s success in the tournament. He was a crucial player and Croatia completed the tournament in third place beating Morocco 2-1.

Josip Juranovic joined the Scottish club Celtic from the Polish league club Legia Warsaw in 2021. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Josip Juranovic Family

Josip Juranovic was born on 16 August 1995 to a beautiful and happy home and family. His father’s name is Miroslav Juranovic and his mother’s name is Josipa Juranovic. His brother Dragan also competes in professional football for Zrinjski Mostar in the Bosnian Premier League.

Josip Juranovic Girlfriend – Lana Milholjevic

Juranovic is currently dating Lana Milholjevic. The pair is always spotted on social media sharing cute pictures of their romantic dates. There is also news that Josip proposed to his girlfriend Lana in the scenic setting of Split. The couple seems very happy together, and it seems that Josip has found the love of his life.

Josip Juranovic is currently dating Lana Milholjevic for a long time now. (Credits: @jurki17 Instagram)

Croatia’s right-back Juranovic is an Adidas-endorsed player. He will wear Adidas X Speed Portal+ soccer cleats for the 2022-23 season. Adidas is one of the biggest names in the world of soccer, so this is a huge endorsement for Juranovic.

Josip Juranovic Cars and Tattoos

Josip has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Zagreb. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

