Josh Bowler 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Josh Bowler is an English professional football player who plays as a winger for the English Championship club Blackpool on loan from the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Joshua Luke Bowler famously called Josh Bowler joined the Championship club Blackpool on loan from the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022. His pace, skill, and ability to create chances make him a valuable asset for the club and his progress will be worth watching in the future.

He is yet to make his debut appearance for the nation at the senior level and is confident that his hard work will pay off in the future. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Josh Bowler joined the Championship club Blackpool on loan from the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Josh Bowler Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Chertsey, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £2.4 Million Age 23 Birthday 5 March 1999 Nationality British Position Right Winger Senior Clubs Queens Park Rangers, Everton, Hull City, Blackpool,

Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos. Achievements 1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Josh Bowler’s Net Worth and Salary

Josh Bowler is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £2.4 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €2.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 1.5 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Blackpool. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Josh Bowler Club Career

Josh began his career with Everton, where he progressed through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut in 2017. He made his way through the youth ranks and was a regular for the U18 and U23 teams. He was also part of the Everton team that won the 2016-17 Premier League 2 Division 1 title, scoring 6 goals in 21 appearances.

In 2017, Bowler made his first-team debut for Everton in a Europa League match against Atalanta. He also made several appearances in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup but was unable to establish himself as a regular starter.

In July 2019, Bowler signed for Hull City on a loan deal, where he quickly established himself as a key player for the team. He made 17 appearances and scored 2 goals, helping the team to achieve promotion to the Championship. He joined Blackpool on 19 June 2021 on a one-year deal with an option to extend a year. He made 49 appearances for the side scoring 9 goals.

He joined Nottingham Forest on 1 September 2022 and was immediately loaned out to Super League club Olympiacos. He failed to make his first appearance so was called back in January 2023 and loaned out to Blackpool until the end of the season.

Josh Bowler International Career

Josh has not appeared for the England national team and has to prove his ability on the field to earn his call-up. He is young and will get his chances in the future and it is a dream to play for his nation like many other top footballers.

The net worth of Josh Bowler is estimated to be £2.4 million as of 2023. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Josh Bowler Family

Josh Bowler was born on 5 March 1999 in Chertsey, England. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Josh Bowler’s Girlfriend

The Right Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Josh Bowler has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Josh Bowler is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: joshbowler_ Instagram)

Josh Bowler Cars and Tattoos

Josh Bowler has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Chertsey in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Josh Bowler has not inked his skin yet.

