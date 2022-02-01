Jose Mourinho Wife Matilde Faria Wiki 2022: Age, Net Worth, Family, Kids and more

Matilde Faria is a philanthropist known for being the wife of one of the most excellent managers of all time Jose Mourinho.

Matilde comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers in the world and a man who needs no introduction, Jose Mourinho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Matilde Faria Facts

Birth Place Angola, Portugal Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name Na

Star Sign Taurus Net Worth (2021) $3 million Salary (2021) NA Age 57 Date of Birth August 14, 1965 University Na

Nationality Portuguese Husband Jose Mourinho Children 2 Children Social Media NA

Matilde Mourinho and Jose Mourinho Families

On August 14, 1965, Matilde Faria was born in Angola, Portugal. However, there is no information regarding her parents as she has not disclosed any. She grew up in Setubal near Lisbon, Portugal.

Jose Mourinho with his wife Matilda Faria (Express)

Jose Mario do Santon Mourinho was born on January 26, 1963, in Setubal, Portugal, to father Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix and mother, Maria Julia Carrajola dos Santos. His father has played football professionally, and his mother was a primary school teacher.

Matilde Mourinho husband, Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is the current head coach of Serie A club Roma and is widely considered as one of the greatest managers of all time and mostly a decorated one ever.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford on August 19, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mourinho didn’t have a promising career as a player, making him move into coaching first as an interpreter for Sir Bobby Robson at Sporting CP and Porto.

After a brief amount of success as an assistant at Barcelona under both Robson and Louis Van Gaal, Mourinho returned to Porto in 2002. He won the Primeira Liga twice, UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Nuno Valente of FC Porto hugs his manager Jose Dos Santos Mourinho after winning the Champions League. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Then he moved to England with Chelsea in 2004, where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in his three-season at the club. After that, Jose joined Inter Milan, winning Serie A twice and the European treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League in 2010.

Mourinho then moved to Real Madrid, where he won La Liga in 2011-12 with a record points tally, becoming the fifth coach to have won league titles in four countries. He then went on to join Chelsea again, and then Manchester United; Tottenham Hotspur reached the final of the League cup.

Head coach Jose Mourinho (L) and Marco Materazzi of Inter Milan celebrate their team’s victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Final. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

He was named the Portuguese Coach of the Century by the Portuguese Football Federation in 2015 and became the first coach to spend more than 1 billion on transfers.

Matilde and Jose Mourinho Kids

Mourinho met his wife when they were teenagers in Setubal, Portugal and the couple married in 1989. Their first child, daughter Matilde, was born in 1996, and they had their first son Jose Mario Jr four years later.

Mourinho with his family and wife Matilde Mourinho. (The Sun)

She raised her daughter to be an entrepreneur, and her son has taken his dad’s roots and is looking to make it in football.

Matilde Mourinho Profession, Career, Net Worth

Matilde is a philanthropist involved with the United Nations’ World Food Programme. She is a cancer survivor.

Matilde Faria is a philanthropist (The Sun)

She has an estimated net worth of around $3 million but is not very active on social media. Not very much is known about her profession, but Matilde has done a great job as a mother and a wife.

FAQs about Matilde Mourinho

When did Matilde Mourinho and Jose Mourinho get married? They got married in 1989 What is Matilde Mourinho doing now? She is a Philanthropist. How old is Matilde Mourinho? Matilde is 57 years old. Nationality of Matilde Mourinho? Matilde Mourinho is Portuguese. What is Matilde’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

