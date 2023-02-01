Joël Veltman 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joel Ivo Veltman is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a defender for the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and for the Netherlands national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Joel Ivo Veltman famously called Joel Veltman joined the Premier League club Brighton from the Dutch Professional club Ajax in 2020. He is known for his strong aerial ability, good reading of the game and excellent passing skills.

Veltman has also been a regular in the Netherlands national team, making his international debut in 2013 and representing his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Nations League. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Joel Veltman joined the Premier League club Brighton from the Dutch Professional club Ajax in 2020. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Joël Veltman Facts And Wiki

Birth Place IJmuiden, Netherlands Father’s Name Paul Veltman Mother’s Name Greet Veltman Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $8.3m Age 31 Birthday 15 January 1992 Nationality Danish Positions Centre-Back, Right-back Senior Clubs Ajax, Brighton & Hove Albion Achievements 3X DUTCH CHAMPION

1X DUTCH CUP WINNER

2X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION Girlfriend Naomi Veltman Children Sienna Veltman, Harley Veltman Social Media Instagram

Joël Veltman Net Worth and Salary

Football contributed much to Veltmans’ earnings as a player. According to reports, the player’s net worth is estimated at $8.3m. The market value of the player is estimated to be €10.00m by Transfermarkt in 2023. Currently, he earns $3.3m per year playing for the Seagulls.

Joël Veltman Club Career

Veltman began his football career with Ajax Amsterdam. He played for Ajax for nine years, making over 200 appearances for the club and winning several titles including four Eredivisie titles, two Johan Cruijff Shields and a TOTO KNVB Cup. He was also a key member of the Ajax team that reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/17 season.

In August 2020, Veltman joined Brighton & Hove Albion in a £900,000 transfer deal, signing a three-year contract with the club. Since joining the Seagulls, he has established himself as a regular starter, forming a solid partnership with Lewis Dunk in the heart of the defence.

According to reports, the net worth of Joel Veltman is estimated at $8.3m. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Veltman made his debut for Brighton on 17 September 2020 in a 4-0 win against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup and his league debut on 3 October as a substitute. He scored his first goal for Brighton on 22 February 2021 in a 2-1 home loss to Crystal Palace.

In the 2021-22 season, Veltman hit a 90+5th minute equalizer against Crystal Palace, helped secure a 4-0 win over Manchester United and scored the equalizer in a 3-1 victory over West Ham, securing Brighton’s highest-ever top-flight finish in 9th place.

Joël Veltman International Career

Veltman received his first call-up for the Netherlands senior team on 8 November 2013 and made his debut on 19 November in a 0-0 draw against Colombia. He was named in the 23-man squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and named in the 34-man preliminary squad for Euro 2020. He was included in the final 26-man squad and appeared in the Netherlands’ opening game against Ukraine in a 3-2 victory.

Veltman made his debut for Brighton on 17 September 2020 in a 4-0 win against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup and his league debut on 3 October as a substitute. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Joël Veltman Family

Veltman was born on 15 January 1992 in IJmuiden, Netherlands. His parents Paul Veltman and Greet Veltman worked hard to support his rise to professional football. No other details about the family, have been disclosed.

Joël Veltman’s Wife – Naomi Weltman

Joel Veltman is married to Naomi Weltman. The couple were in a relationship for a long time before getting married in 2016. They both have been spotted many times roaming and spending their vacation together and they are a happy couple. Veltman has two children, a boy and a girl, born to his wife Naomi. His daughter is named Sienna and his son is named Harley.

Joel Veltman with his wife Naomi Weltman and daughter Sienna on vacation. (Credits: @joelveltman Instagram)

Veltman is not involved in brand endorsements or sponsorships. However, reports suggest he earns substantial income from these sources, shown by his luxurious lifestyle on social media.

Joël Veltman Cars and Tattoos

As of now, Veltman hasn’t been seen driving around a car but is known to own some fancy and some luxury cars in his house. The Dutch player has not inked his skin yet and looks like the player is not a great fan of tattoos.

Read More:

FAQs about Joël Veltman