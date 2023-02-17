Joe Bryan 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Bryan is an English professional football player who plays as a left-back for the French club Nice on loan from Fulham and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Joseph Edward Bryan famously called Joe Bryan joined the Ligue 1 club Nice on loan from Fulham in 2022. The full-back has made a total of more than 200 appearances for his hometown club Bristol City before joining Fulham in 2018.

He is one of the most experienced players in the league and hopes to get a better version of himself by working hard on and off the pitch. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Joe Bryan joined the Ligue 1 club Nice on loan from Fulham in 2022.(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Joe Bryan Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Bristol, England Father’s Name Alan Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £8.3 Million Age 29 Birthday 17 September 1993 Nationality English Position Left-back Senior Clubs Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle, Fulham, Nice. Achievements 1X FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH 3RD TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Joe Bryan’s Net Worth and Salary

Joe Bryan is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8.3 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £1.5 million per year playing for Fulham.

Joe Bryan Club Career

Bryan was born and raised in Bristol and developed his football skills through the local team’s youth system. He signed his first professional contract with Bristol City in 2011, committing to play for the club for at least two years. In November of the same year, Bryan joined Bath City, a team in the Conference National, for a two-month loan deal.

He made a strong impression during his time with Bath City, scoring a goal in a 3-1 win over A.F.C. Telford United. Bryan made his professional debut for Bristol City in March 2012, during a 3-2 win over Leicester City. In 2013, he joined Plymouth Argyle on loan, where he scored his first League goal and appeared in 10 consecutive games.

He returned to Bristol City at the end of the season, scoring his first goal for the club in September. In June 2015, Bryan signed a contract extension with Bristol City that kept him with the team until 2019. Bryan played an important role in Bristol City’s successful run in the EFL Cup in the 2017-18 season, scoring two important goals in their wins against Crystal Palace and Manchester United. In August 2018, Bryan signed with newly promoted Premier League club Fulham for a transfer fee reported to be around £6 million.

He made his debut for Fulham in an EFL Cup match against Millwall and scored his first goal for the team. On August 4th, 2020, Bryan played an unforgettable game for Fulham, scoring two extra-time goals in the Championship play-off Final at Wembley Stadium.

Joe Bryan International Career

In October 2012, Bryan was called up to play for the Scotland national under-21 football team but was unable to participate due to a concussion sustained during a match with Bristol City against Leeds United. Despite being eligible for Scotland through his parents, he has not been selected for any future squads.

The net worth of Joe Bryan is estimated to be £8.3 million as of 2023. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Joe Bryan Family

Joe Bryan was born on 17 September 1993 in Bristol, England. Joe’s father, Alan, is a renowned cardiac surgeon specialising in aortic surgery and made headlines in 2017 for performing a successful surgery on Gary Johnson, the father of football manager Lee Johnson. Joe played for Lee at Bristol City at the time, but he dismissed rumours that he was only selected due to his father’s connection to Lee’s father. Joe has a sister, Lucy, who is a pole vaulter.

Joe Bryan’s Girlfriend

The Left-Back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Joe Bryan has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Joe Bryan of Fulham controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Joe Bryan Cars and Tattoos

Joe Bryan has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Bristol in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Joe Bryan has inked his left hand and right thigh.

