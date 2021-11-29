Who is Jocelyn Burgardt? Learn all about the girlfriend of Edinson Cavani

Jocelyn Burgardt is a professional dancer, and she is known for being the girlfriend of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.
Burgardt comes from Bella Union, Uruguay and she is known for being the partner of one of the best strikers in the current time Edinson Cavani.
Jocelyn Burgardt Facts
|Birth Place
|Bella Union, Uruguay
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Virgo
|Net Worth (2021)
|$40 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|30
|Date of Birth
|1992
|University
|Latin America Center for Human Economy
|Nationality
|Uruguayan
|Spouse
|Edinson Cavani
|Children
|3 children
|Social Media
Jocelyn Burgardt and Edison Cavani Family
Jocelyn was born on September 21, 1992, in Bella Union, Uruguay. She keeps a shallow and private profile, so nothing much is known about her parents.
On February 14, 1987, Edinson Cavani was born in Salto, Uruguay, to his father, Luis Cavani and mother, Berta Gomez. He also has two elder brothers who are both professional footballers.
Jocelyn Burgardt husband Edin son Cavani
Edison Cavani is considered one of the best strikers of his generation known for his clinical finishing. He plays for the Uruguayan international team and also in the Premier League club Manchester United.
Cavani began his journey for Danubio in Montevideo, where he played for two years before moving to Italy to play for Palermo in 2007. He then was signed for Napoli, who brought him for a fee of $19 million. Napoli won the Coppa Italia, in which Cavani played a pivotal role. He was the Serie A top scorer with 29 league goals.
On July 16, 2013, Cavani got signed by Paris Saint Germain. There was no looking back for Cavani from there on as he won six Ligue 1 titles, five Copes da la Ligue, and the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season. In 2020 he was signed by the Red Devils Manchester United.
Edinson lays International football for Uruguay, making his debut on February 6, 2008, and scored 53 goals. He played an essential role in winning Uruguay their fifteenth Copa America title.
Jocelyn Burgardt and Edinson Cavani Kids
Edinson was married to Maria Cabris Yarrus, but they got divorced after seven years of marriage. They have two sons together, Bautista and Lucas.
Cavani and Jocelyn met when she was a part of the parade of the city of Bella Union, where she was a dancer. They started their relationship after Cavani’s separation in 2015, and since then, they have been together.
They are not married yet, but Jocelyn and Cavani have a daughter named India Cavani, born on May 17, 2019.
Jocelyn Burgardt Profession, Career, Net Worth
Jocelyn is a very passionate dancer and fashion lover. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about her education and professional career, and she maintains a shallow key profile on social media.
She is excellent friends with some famous WAGs like Jorgeina Cardoso, Angel Di Maria wife and Marquinhos wife, Carol Cabrino.
Cavani and Jocelyn have a combined net worth of more than $40 million.
FAQs about Jocelyn Burgardt
|When did Jocelyn and Cavani get married?
|They are not married yet
|What is Jocelyn doing now?
|She is a professional dancer
|How old is Jocelyn Burgardt?
|Jocelyn is 30 years old.
|Nationality of Jocelyn Burgardt ?
|Jocelyn is Uruguayan
|What is Jocelyn’s net worth?
|They have a combined net worth of $40 million
Read More on Football: