Who is Jocelyn Burgardt? Learn all about the girlfriend of Edinson Cavani

Burgardt comes from Bella Union, Uruguay and she is known for being the partner of one of the best strikers in the current time Edinson Cavani.

Jocelyn Burgardt Facts

Birth Place Bella Union, Uruguay Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth (2021) $40 million Salary (2021) NA Age 30 Date of Birth 1992 University Latin America Center for Human Economy Nationality Uruguayan Spouse Edinson Cavani Children 3 children Social Media Instagram

Jocelyn Burgardt and Edison Cavani Family

Jocelyn was born on September 21, 1992, in Bella Union, Uruguay. She keeps a shallow and private profile, so nothing much is known about her parents.

Cavani with his Girlfriend Jocelyn (Instagram)

On February 14, 1987, Edinson Cavani was born in Salto, Uruguay, to his father, Luis Cavani and mother, Berta Gomez. He also has two elder brothers who are both professional footballers.

Jocelyn Burgardt husband Edin son Cavani

Edison Cavani is considered one of the best strikers of his generation known for his clinical finishing. He plays for the Uruguayan international team and also in the Premier League club Manchester United.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 06: Edinson Cavani of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on February 06, 2021 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Cavani began his journey for Danubio in Montevideo, where he played for two years before moving to Italy to play for Palermo in 2007. He then was signed for Napoli, who brought him for a fee of $19 million. Napoli won the Coppa Italia, in which Cavani played a pivotal role. He was the Serie A top scorer with 29 league goals.

BELGRADE, SERBIA – DECEMBER 11: Edinson Cavani (L) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain at Rajko Mitic Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

On July 16, 2013, Cavani got signed by Paris Saint Germain. There was no looking back for Cavani from there on as he won six Ligue 1 titles, five Copes da la Ligue, and the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season. In 2020 he was signed by the Red Devils Manchester United.

Edinson lays International football for Uruguay, making his debut on February 6, 2008, and scored 53 goals. He played an essential role in winning Uruguay their fifteenth Copa America title.

Jocelyn Burgardt and Edinson Cavani Kids

Edinson was married to Maria Cabris Yarrus, but they got divorced after seven years of marriage. They have two sons together, Bautista and Lucas.

Edison Cavani with his two sons from a previous marriage (Instagram)

Cavani and Jocelyn met when she was a part of the parade of the city of Bella Union, where she was a dancer. They started their relationship after Cavani’s separation in 2015, and since then, they have been together.

Edison Cavani and his girlfriend Jocelyn with their daughter India Cavani (Instagram)

They are not married yet, but Jocelyn and Cavani have a daughter named India Cavani, born on May 17, 2019.

Jocelyn Burgardt Profession, Career, Net Worth

Jocelyn is a very passionate dancer and fashion lover. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about her education and professional career, and she maintains a shallow key profile on social media.

Jocelyn Burgardt girlfriend of Edinson Cavani (Instagram)

She is excellent friends with some famous WAGs like Jorgeina Cardoso, Angel Di Maria wife and Marquinhos wife, Carol Cabrino.

Cavani and Jocelyn have a combined net worth of more than $40 million.

FAQs about Jocelyn Burgardt

When did Jocelyn and Cavani get married? They are not married yet What is Jocelyn doing now? She is a professional dancer How old is Jocelyn Burgardt? Jocelyn is 30 years old. Nationality of Jocelyn Burgardt ? Jocelyn is Uruguayan What is Jocelyn’s net worth? They have a combined net worth of $40 million

