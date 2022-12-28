Jed Steer 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jed Steer is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Aston Villa and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jed John Steer famously called Jed Steer joined the English professional club Aston Villa from the Premier League team Norwich City in 2013. Jed is currently the backup keeper for Emiliano Martinez and the experienced keeper is still working hard to fight for his spot in the team.

He has represented England at the youth levels and hopes to play for the senior team after playing well in the league. Let us get to know more about the player in the following paragraphs.

Jed Steer joined the English professional club Aston Villa from the Premier League team Norwich City in 2013. (Credits: @jedsteer Instagram)

Jed Steer Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Norwich, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £7m Age 30 Birthday 23 September 1992 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Norwich City, Yeovil Town, Cambridge United, Aston Villa, Doncaster Rovers, Yeovil Town, Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic, Luton Town Achievements 1x English 3rd tier champion Girlfriend Alice Steer Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Jed Steer’s Net Worth and Salary

Jed is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £7m as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €600k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £1,040,000 per year playing for Aston Villa F.C. as a GK. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Jed Steer Club Career

Jed started to play football at Norwich City, his hometown club in 2003. He was promoted to the senior team after signing his first professional contract with the club on his 17th birthday in 2009. He made his first team debut with the club on 28 January 2012 against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup match which resulted in a 2-1 win.

Jed Steer has represented England at the youth levels and is yet to play for the senior team. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

He was loaned out to Yeovil Town in July 2011 for three months. He made his debut for the club against Brentford in the opening match of the season and the match ended in a 2-0 win. He returned to the club following his leg injury. He was loaned out for a month in November 2012 to Cambridge United.

In June 2013 he joined Aston Villa on a free transfer. He made his debut for the club against Rotherham United in the League Cup match that ended in a 3-0 victory. He made his league debut against Burnley in May 2015 and the match ended in a 1-0 loss.

He was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers in 2014 for 6 months and made 13 league appearances for the club during his loan period. He joined Yeovil Town in 2014 on loan for a season. He was loaned out to Huddersfield Town in 2015 for a season and made 38 appearances for the club. Then, he joined Charlton Athletic on loan in 2018 and later he joined Luton Town in 2022 January 2022 on loan until the end of the season.

Jed Steer International Career

Jed played for the U16 team of England in 2007. He made his debut for the youths in October 2007 and made 4 appearances for the team and was important in lifting Sky Sports Victory Shield and went on to win the Montaigu Tournament. He represented the U17 team of the nation in 2008.

The net worth of Jed Steer is estimated to be £7m as of 2022. (Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He made his U19 debut for the nation in 2010 against Cyprus and kept a clean sheet in the match where he saved a penalty in the match.

Jed Steer Family

Jed Steer was born on 23 September 1992 in Norwich, United Kingdom. His parent’s struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Jed Steer’s Wife – Alice Steer

Jed Steer is currently married to the love of his life, Alice Steer. They got married around July 2022, this year. Alice is a sports journalist and broadcaster from London, England. It appears that the couple is expecting a baby this year based on their latest post. The couple seems very happy together, and they are clearly excited to start their family.

What a few weeks we had 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️☀️ pic.twitter.com/jgR4wH0ZH9 — Jed Steer (@JedSteer) July 27, 2022

The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Jed earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Jed Steer Cars and Tattoos

Jed Steer has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Norwich. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

