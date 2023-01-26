Jarrad Branthwaite 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jarrad Branthwaite is a professional football player who currently plays as a defender for the Dutch professional club PSV’s reserve team on loan from the Premier League club Everton and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jarrad Paul Branthwaite famously called Jarrad Branthwaite joined the reserve team of PSV on loan from English club Everton in 2022. He is a young and promising defender who has already made a name for himself in the Football League. He has all the attributes to become a top-class centre-back.

He has represented England’s national team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut for the club. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Jarrad Branthwaite joined the reserve team of PSV on loan from English club Everton in 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jarrad Branthwaite Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Carlisle, England Father’s Name Paul Branthwaite Mother’s Name Donna Branthwaite Star Sign Cancers Net Worth £1.8 Million Age 20 Birthday 27 June 2002 Nationality British Position Center-back Senior Clubs Carlisle United, Everton, Blackburn Rovers, PSV, Jong PSV Achievements 1x Europa League participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Jarrad Branthwaite’s Net Worth and Salary

Jarrad Branthwaite is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £1.8 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the Premier League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £780,000 per year playing for the Premier club Everton. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Jarrad Branthwaite Club Career

Jarrad began his professional career with Carlisle United, where he made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2019. He quickly established himself as a regular starter for Carlisle United, impressing with his physicality, aerial ability, and defensive instincts. He was a key player for the club in the 2019-20 season, making 34 appearances and scoring 2 goals.

On 13 January 2020, he joined Everton on a two and half year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee. He made his debut against the Wolves on 12 July. In January 2021, he signed for Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season. After the loan period, he was loaned out to Eredivisie club PSV on 17 July 2022 for a season. He plays for both the senior and reserve teams of the club.

Jarrad Branthwaite International Career

Branthwaite has represented England at various youth levels. He has made appearances for the U17 and U19 teams, and in September 2020, he was called up to the U21 team for the first time. He has since made several appearances for the U21s and has shown that he has the potential to become a regular member of the team in the future.

Jarrad Branthwaite Family

Jarrad was born on 27 June 2002 in Carlisle, England. His parents Paul Branthwaite and Donna Branthwaite struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

The net worth of Jarrad Branthwaite is estimated to be £1.8 million as of 2023. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jarrad Branthwaite’s Girlfriend

Jarrad prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Jarrad has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Jarrad Branthwaite Cars and Tattoos

Jarrad has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Carlisle in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Jarrad Branthwaite has not inked his skin yet.

FAQs about Jarrad Branthwaite