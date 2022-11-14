Jannik Vestergaard 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jannik Vestergaard is a Danish professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Leicester City and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Jannik Vestergaard played for many teams in different leagues before joining the Premier League club Southampton in 2018. He joined Leicester City in 2021 from Southampton. The player is yet to make his first appearance for the league in the 2022/23 season.

He has been primarily included in the reserve team for the club and works hard to get his spot in the first team. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.

Jannik Vestergaard plays for Leicester City as a centre-back. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jannik Vestergaard Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Hvidovre, Denmark Father’s Name John Vestergaard Mother’s Name Wiebke Vestergaard Star Sign Leo Net Worth £14 Million Age 30 Birthday 3 August 1992 Nationality Danish Position Centre back Senior Clubs 1899 Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Southampton, Leicester City Achievements NA Wife Pernille Vennike Children Unnamed Social Media Instagram

Jannik Vestergaard Net Worth and Salary

Jannik has been making most of his earnings playing for Leicester City. The current net worth of the player is estimated at 14 million pounds as per the reports. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €7.00m by Transfermarkt.

The player earns a whopping salary of 3 million pounds annually while playing for the club. He is earning a decent salary from the mid-premier league table club.

Jannik Vestergaard Club Career

Jannik started to play football at Vestia. He then played for Frem, Copenhagen and Brondby at youth levels. He began his senior football at the German club 1899 Hoffenheim where he played with the reserve team from 2010.

He was then promoted to the senior team in 2011 and made 71 appearances for the side before moving to Werder Bremen in 2015 January. He left the club in 2016 to join Borussia Mönchengladbach for a reported transfer fee of 12 million euros plus add-ons.

Congratulations to Jannik Vestergaard, whose birthday it is today! 🎂 🎊 pic.twitter.com/ybwgsJc8av — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 3, 2022

He made 66 appearances for the side in all competitions scoring 7 goals for the side in 2 years before leaving for England. He joined Southampton on a 4-year contract in July 2018. He made his league debut against Burnley on 12 August 2018.

He scored his first premier league goal against Manchester United which resulted in a 1-1 draw on 31 August 2019. In August 2021, the player joined Leicester City on a 3-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Jannik Vestergaard International Career

Jannik has represented Denmark’s national football team from the youth level to the senior level. He made 4 appearances for the U18 side of Denmark in 2010. He has also played for the U19, U20 and U21 sides of Denmark. He represented the U21 team of Denmark in the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic.

He was a part of the Denmark senior squad in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and failed to make an appearance. He was also included in the team for the 2020 UEFA Euro where Denmark reached the semi-finals.

Jannik Vestergaard celebrates his goal during the match between Netherlands and Denmark. (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jannik Vestergaard Family

Jannik was born on 3 August 1992 in Hvidovre, Denmark to the couple John Vestergaard and Wiebke Vestergaard. His grandfather Hannes Schröers and uncle Jan Schröers were professional footballers and no wonder where Jannik got his inspiration to become a footballer. His cousin Mika Schröers is also a footballer who played for Borussia Mönchengladbach’s youth teams.

Jannik Vestergaard Wife – Pernille Vennike

The defender has been enjoying his time with his wife Pernille Vennike. The couple got married in May 2021 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is still unnamed and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Jannik Vestergaard married Pernille Vennike in May 2021. (Credits: @jannikvestergaard Instagram)

Jannik has not been endorsing any product on his social media. He is a top professional and to a shock, he has no sponsor for his sports outfitting. The player cares least about it and continues to work hard to give his maximum on the pitch.

Jannik Vestergaard Cars and Tattoos

Jannik is a great fan of automobiles and has been seen driving around the streets of Europe with some nice fancy cars, including his Aston Martin DBS and an Audi and he might also have some more cars in his garage. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body.

Jannik Vestergaard’s son spotted with Jannik’s Aston Martin. (Credits: @jannikvestergaard Instagram)

