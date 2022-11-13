Billy Arce 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Billy Arce is an Ecuadorian professional football player who plays primarily as a winger for the Uruguayan club Penarol and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Billy Vladimir Arce Mina famously called Billy Arce joined the Uruguayan club Penarol from Independiente in 2022. The player is yet to establish his place in the first team and is working to earn his starting spot.

The player is extremely talented and can play on both sides of the wings and also as an attacking midfielder and let us get to more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Billy Arce plays for the Uruguayan club Penarol as a forward. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Billy Arce Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Esmeraldas, Ecuador Father’s Name Boris Arbuzov Mother’s Name Margaret Jean Duff Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $ 1.5 million Age 24 Birthday 12 July 1998 Nationality Ecuadorian Position Winger Senior Clubs Independiente DV, Brighton & Hove Albion, Extremadura, Emelec, Barcelona SC, L.D.U. Quito. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Billy Arce Net Worth and Salary

Billy has been making most of his earnings through footballing. The current net worth of the player is estimated at $ 1.5 million. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €600k by Transfermarkt.

The salary details of the player in his current club are not available as of now and when he reaches his top level, he will be getting lucrative contracts from many big clubs to sign him.

Billy Arce Club Career

Billy started to play football at La Paz’s youth academy in 2008. He then moved to Emelec in 2012 after spending few loan spells to academies when he was younger. In 2013, he joined Independiente DV and played with the youths.

He got promoted to the senior squad of the club in 2017 by impressing the coaches with his abilities. He made his senior debut against Deportivo Cuenca in February 2017. He completed his first season with 12 goals in his 39 appearances for the club.

In August 2018, he signed for the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed transfer fee. He failed to appear for the club in the league matches. He was loaned out to Segunda Division club Extremadura UD on the same day when he signed for Brighton. He returned back in January and was loaned out to Emelec. After two loan spells, he was loaned out to Barcelona SC.

In March 2022, his contract with Brighton was terminated and joined Independente on the same day. In July, he signed for the Uruguayan club Penarol on a one-year deal.

Billy Arce International Career

Billy has not represented his country Ecuador’s football team at the national level. He is a young player and is developing himself as a better player and has high hopes to shine in his country’s jersey one day like many footballers.

Billy Arce Family and Early Life

Billy was born on 12 July 1998 in Esmeraldas, Ecuador. Having been born into a poor family, Billy’s parents Boris Arbuzov and Margaret Jean Duff struggled and sacrificed a lot to make him turn into a professional footballer.

Billy Arce is a versatile winger and can also play as a attacking midfielder. (Credits: @billyarce11 Instagram)

Billy Arce Girlfriend

The 24-year-old winger is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch improving himself rather than dating people. As the player is away from the media’s spotlight, there are chances that he might be dating someone secretly.

Billy is yet to reach his top level where the sponsors get attracted to players and is on the right path and there is a little doubt that he will reach there any time soon. The player has not been seen endorsing any product on his social media accounts.

Billy Arce Cars and Tattoos

Billy has not been spotted driving a car in the streets. He might have some good cars in his garage to roam around the city. The player is a great fan of tattooing and has many tattoos on his body. He has tattooed both his arms and his left leg so far and it is certain that the player wont stop tattooing more.

The net worth of the player is $1.5 million. (Credits: @billyarce11 Instagram)

