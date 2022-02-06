Who Is Sophie de Vries? Meet The Wife Of Jan Vertonghen

Sophie de Vries is famous for being the wife of Belgian footballer Jan Vertonghen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Besides being a supportive wife and caring mother, Sophie is also professionally active. Her life juggles around her job as a Theatre Director and a housewife. In both parts, she has shown excellence and proven to be a woman with a strong mentality. Well, from the moment Vertonghen laid eyes on the love of her life, he knew that she is the one. The duo has been together for a long time. But, Sophie maintains secrecy when it comes to her private life. She is not the typical WAG, in contrast, she is better off without the spotlight. Therefore, her mysterious life has been challenging to track down for some fans. Well, today we will provide every bit of information there is to know about the beautiful wife of Jan Vertonghen. So follow along!

Sophie de Vries Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 10, 1987 Place of Birth Bijlmermeer, Amsterdam, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Residency N.A Husband Jan Vertonghen Job Theatre Director Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 5 inch (170 cm) Weight 55-60 kg (121 – 132 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sophie de Vries Childhood and Family

Sophie was born on February 10, 1987. She is the kind of person who doesn’t share much on the internet, and she barely makes public appearances. That’s why tracing her family details has been quite challenging for us. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. Whether she has a sibling is still unknown. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. So Stay Tuned to know more about the wife of Jan Vertonghen.

Sophie is a Theatre Director. (Picture Credit: Twitter)

Sophie de Vries Education

From childhood, Sophie has been passionate about arts and drama. After completing her high school Graduation from a local institution, she enrolled at the College of Art to study theatre art. We couldn’t fetch the exact name of the institution as she hasn’t shared anything about her educational qualification in the public media.

Sophie de Vries career

Sophie is a Theatre director and works with institutions in the Netherlands. She has gained fame in her locality for excellent work. Her career has grown massively in the last few years. But this hasn’t come easily. Sophie follows her husband wherever he goes, and it has been quite challenging. The Belgian defender played for Tottenham for eight years, and Sophie travelled between the Netherlands and London to manage both her life. This suggests the determination and effort of the lady who has certainly become a role model for her children.

The Vertonghen family. (Credit: Instagram)

Sophie de Vries Net Worth

Sophie’s net worth is under review. She hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings, and that’s why tracking her net worth has become difficult for us. We know that she has seen exponential growth in her career in the last few years. But we are uncertain if that has affected her earnings. We are verifying the details and will update the article as soon as we find her net worth.

Sophie de Vries husband, Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen’s early career was involved with Dutch club Ajax. He mostly spent his youth years in Amsterdam, where he found the love of her life. Professionally, he saw rapid growth and was quick enough to climb the ladders of the youth system. After making a significant breakthrough with Ajax, he was signed by Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent eight years of his career from 2012 to 2020. He became one of the prominent defenders in Spurs’ history and had a significant influence on the team. Currently, he is playing with the Portuguese team Benfica where he has already become a vital member of the squad.

Sophie de Vries and Jan Vertonghen relationship

Jan Vertonghen met with his wife Sophie when he was playing for Ajax. The duo soon fell in love after initial meetings and started dating. They started living together in 2012, and when Jan decided to move to London after signing for Tottenham, Sophie followed the love of her life. After several years of dating and staying together, their relationship matured. In 2014, they tied the knot with the wishes of all their friends and family members. Many high profile guests attended their grand wedding ceremony.

Jan and Sophie met in Amsterdam. (Picture was taken from Caughtoffside)

Sophie de Vries and Jan Vertonghen Children

Sophie and Jan are the proud parents of three beautiful children. The duo welcomed their first daughter, Leyla, in 2015. Sophie gave birth to their next child, a son, in 2017. In 2020, the couple was blessed with another son whose name is currently unknown.

Jan Vertonghen with wife and children. (Credit: Jan Vertonghen Instagram)

Sophie de Vries Social media

As we said earlier, Sophie is a private person and doesn’t like to share her personal information with the outside world. Well, posting pictures on social media doesn’t match her characteristics, and that’s why she doesn’t have any profile on the major social media platforms.

FAQs about Sophie de Vries

When did Sophie de Vries and Jan Vertonghen get married? The pair got married in November 2014. What is Sophie de Vries doing now? She is an amateur Equestrian and works as a Model. How old is Sophie de Vries? She is 35 years old. Nationality of Sophie de Vries? She is Dutch. What is Sophie de Vries’s net worth? Her net worth is $1-$5 Million (approximately).

