Jake Vokins 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jake Vokins is an English professional football player who plays as a left-back for the National League club Woking on loan from Premier League club Southampton and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jake Vokins was loaned out to National League club Woking ahead of the 2022/23 season from Southampton. He is young and hopes to get some play time in the new club and return back to Premier League with experience.

He has represented England’s national football team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Jake Vokins was loaned out to National League club Woking ahead of the 2022/23 season from Southampton. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jake Vokins Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Wallingford, Oxfordshire, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £1,352,520 Age 22 Birthday 17 March 2000 Nationality English Position Left-Back Senior Clubs Southampton, Sunderland, Ross County, Woking Achievements 1x Euro Under-17 participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Jake Vokins’s Net Worth and Salary

Football contributed much to Mads’ earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £1,352,520 by 2023. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth. Currently, he earns £161,200 per year playing for Southampton F.C. In the future, he might have lucrative deals if he reaches the top level.

Jake Vokins Club Career

Vokins signed a professional contract with Southampton Football Club on 19 September 2018. He made his professional debut for Southampton as a substitute in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup on 29 October 2019. Vokins started his first match for Southampton in a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Huddersfield Town on 4 January 2020, where he scored the second goal. He made his Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw against Brighton on 16 July 2020 and signed a new four-year deal with the club shortly after.

Welcome to Woking, Jake Vokins ♦️ pic.twitter.com/wc0YogQl1u — Woking Football Club (@wokingfc) September 1, 2022

Vokins made his first appearance for Southampton in the 2020-2021 season in an FA Cup victory against Shrewsbury Town. A week later, he started his first Premier League match of the season in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. On 29 January 2021, he joined League One side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.

In July 2021, Vokins joined Ross County on loan for the 2021-2022 season. He made his first appearance for Ross County in a 1-0 victory over Brora Rangers in the Scottish League Cup, where he assisted the only goal of the game. On 1 September 2022, Vokins joined Woking Football Club on a season-long loan.

Jake Vokins International Career

Vokins was part of England’s under-17 team that came in second place at the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. He was a second-half substitute in the final match against Spain.

Jake Vokins Family

Jake was born on 17 March 2000 in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, England. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Jake Vokins Vokins signed a professional contract with Southampton Football Club on 19 September 2018. (Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jake Vokins’s Girlfriend

It has been reported that Jake Vokins is currently unmarried and not in a romantic relationship. He appears to prioritize his athletic pursuits over personal matters and spends much of his time on the field. It is possible that he maintains a private dating life, as he tends to keep a low profile and avoid media attention.

The Left-Back has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Jake Vokins Cars and Tattoos

Vokins has not been spotted driving a car on the streets of England. Contrary to the practice of many football players, this player does not appear to have any interest in getting tattooed.

