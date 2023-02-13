Jack Butland 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jack Butland is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Manchester United on loan from Crystal Palace and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jack Butland is a talented and highly regarded goalkeeper, who has consistently performed at a high level for both club and country. Despite his young age, he has already established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in England and is widely tipped to have a long and successful career at the top level of the game.

Butland has represented England at all age-group levels and was part of the squad at UEFA Euro 2012 and the Summer Olympics. He became the youngest goalkeeper to play for the senior England team when he made his debut in August 2012.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Jack Butland of Crystal Palace shouts instructions during The FA Cup Semi-Final match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jack Butland Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Bristol, England Father’s Name Matt Butland Mother’s Name Jill Butland Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £12 Million Age 29 Birthday 10 March 1993 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Birmingham City, Cheltenham Town, Stoke City, Barnsley, Leeds United, Derby County, Crystal Palace. Achievements 1x Euro participant

1x World Cup participant

1x European Under-21 participant

1x Under-20 World Cup participant

1x European Under-17 champion Girlfriend Annable Peyton Children George Matthew Butland Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Jack Butland’s Net Worth and Salary

Jack Butland is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.50m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £1.8 million per year playing for Crystal Palace.

Jack Butland Club Career

Butland began his football career with Bristol-based club Birmingham City, joining their youth academy at the age of 10. He made his first-team debut for the club in 2011 and quickly established himself as their first-choice goalkeeper.

In 2013, Butland was signed by Premier League side Stoke City for a fee reported to be around £3.5 million. In 2018, Butland joined Championship club Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season. He helped the club win promotion to the Premier League, playing a crucial role in their playoff final victory over Derby County.

On 16 October 2020, Jack Butland joined Premier League club Crystal Palace on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with reports suggesting a fee of £1 million. Since joining, he has made 10 appearances for the club, with one clean sheet. In January 2023, Butland signed a loan deal with Manchester United for the rest of the 2022-2023 season. He was given the number 31 shirt, previously worn by goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.

Jack Butland International Career

Butland has represented England’s youth teams before appearing for the senior team of the nation. He was called into the England squad for UEFA Euro 2012 after John Ruddy broke a finger in training. He became the youngest-ever England international goalkeeper at 19 years 158 days after being named in the starting lineup for a match against Italy, which England won 2-1.

He received his second cap in 2015 and made his first competitive international appearance in a 3-0 win against Lithuania. However, he suffered a fractured ankle in a friendly against Germany and was ruled out of the Euro tournament. He was named in England’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Jack Butland of Crystal Palace reacts as a flare is thrown onto the pitch during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on May 19, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jack Butland Family

Jack Butland was born on 10 March 1993 in Bristol, England. His parents Matt Butland and Jill Butland struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Jack Butland’s wife – Annable Peyton

The GoalKeeper has been enjoying his time with his wife Annable Peyton. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is named Matthew Butland and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Jack Butland with his wife Annable Peyton and two kids spending a vacation together. (Credits: @jbutland_ Instagram)

Jack Butland has been seen endorsing Nike company on his social media accounts. He is showcasing it by wearing gloves and boots while playing. The player will attract more sponsors by showing his abilities and skills on the field.

Jack Butland Cars and Tattoos

Jack Butland has been spotted driving Audi RS5 in the streets of Bristol in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Jack Butland has not inked his skin yet.

