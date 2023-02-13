Hugo Bueno 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Hugo Bueno is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Hugo Bueno Lopez famously called Hugo Bueno is a product of Wolverhampton Wanderer‘s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The young talented left-back is known for his pace and offensive work rate and has helped the team in many crucial victories.
The club values him highly and is considered a gem by the staff. The player expects a great future ahead and works hard on and off the pitch to reach a top level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Hugo Bueno Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Vigo, Spain
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Virgo
|Net Worth
|$5 Million
|Age
|20
|Birthday
|18 September 2002
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Position
|Left-Back
|Senior Clubs
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Hugo Bueno’s Net Worth and Salary
Hugo Bueno is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of Hugo Bueno is estimated to be $ 5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €200k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £114,400 per year playing for the Wolves.
Hugo Bueno Club Career
Hugo began footballing at CD Areosa’s academy and later moved to the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers after successful trials in 2019. On October 15, 2022, Bueno made his Premier League debut when he came on as a late substitute in a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
He provided his first assist in the Premier League to Adama Traore‘s goal against Crystal Palace on 19 October 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 away loss. The player is young and wishes to be a better version of himself by working hard.
Hugo Bueno International Career
Hugo has represented Spain’s youth team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. On February 26, 2020, Bueno earned his international debut for Spain’s under-18 team in a 2-1 victory over Denmark in an international friendly match.
Hugo Bueno Family
Hugo Bueno was born on 18 September 2002 in Vigo, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The player’s twin sibling Guille Bueno is also a professional football player who plays as a left-back for Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team.
Hugo Bueno’s Girlfriend
Hugo is rumoured to be single and not dating anyone currently. The good-looking full-back prefers to spend most of his time on the game rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight, there are chances that the player might be dating someone secretly too.
Hugo Bueno Sponsors and Endorsements
Hugo has not been seen endorsing any products on his social media accounts. The player will attract more sponsors by showing his abilities and skills on the field.
Hugo Bueno Cars and Tattoos
Hugo has a tattoo on his left arm and has a lot of space in his body if he wishes to tattoo in future if he achieves some big trophies. He has not been spotted driving around some cars on the roads but is known to possess some cool and fancy cars in his garage.
FAQs about Hugo Bueno
|What is the net worth of Hugo Bueno?
|The net worth of Hugo Bueno is $5 million.
|How many clubs have Hugo Bueno played for?
|Hugo Bueno has played with one club at the senior level – Wolverhampton Wanderers.
|How old is Hugo Bueno?
|He is 20 years old.
|Nationality of Hugo Bueno?
|He is Spanish.
|Has Hugo Bueno ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.