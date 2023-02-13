Hugo Bueno 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Hugo Bueno is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Hugo Bueno Lopez famously called Hugo Bueno is a product of Wolverhampton Wanderer‘s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The young talented left-back is known for his pace and offensive work rate and has helped the team in many crucial victories.

The club values him highly and is considered a gem by the staff. The player expects a great future ahead and works hard on and off the pitch to reach a top level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Hugo Bueno is a product of Wolverhampton Wanderer‘s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Hugo Bueno Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Vigo, Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $5 Million Age 20 Birthday 18 September 2002 Nationality Spanish Position Left-Back Senior Clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Hugo Bueno’s Net Worth and Salary

Hugo Bueno is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of Hugo Bueno is estimated to be $ 5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €200k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £114,400 per year playing for the Wolves.

Hugo Bueno Club Career

Hugo began footballing at CD Areosa’s academy and later moved to the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers after successful trials in 2019. On October 15, 2022, Bueno made his Premier League debut when he came on as a late substitute in a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Hugo Bueno🗣: “One of the first things he ( Lopetegui ) asked us to do was to change our attitude and our desire to work hard to win,” Bueno says. “He has established that character and it’s important to keep on winning because we have quality.” via @TeleFootball #wolves #wwfc pic.twitter.com/8S2YLUfQMF — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐋𝐅𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊™️ (@Wolfpackwwfc) February 3, 2023

He provided his first assist in the Premier League to Adama Traore‘s goal against Crystal Palace on 19 October 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 away loss. The player is young and wishes to be a better version of himself by working hard.

Hugo Bueno International Career

Hugo has represented Spain’s youth team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. On February 26, 2020, Bueno earned his international debut for Spain’s under-18 team in a 2-1 victory over Denmark in an international friendly match.

Hugo Bueno Family

Hugo Bueno was born on 18 September 2002 in Vigo, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The player’s twin sibling Guille Bueno is also a professional football player who plays as a left-back for Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team.

Hugo Bueno’s Girlfriend

Hugo is rumoured to be single and not dating anyone currently. The good-looking full-back prefers to spend most of his time on the game rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight, there are chances that the player might be dating someone secretly too.

Hugo Bueno is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @hugobuenoo_ Instagram)

Hugo has not been seen endorsing any products on his social media accounts. The player will attract more sponsors by showing his abilities and skills on the field.

Hugo Bueno Cars and Tattoos

Hugo has a tattoo on his left arm and has a lot of space in his body if he wishes to tattoo in future if he achieves some big trophies. He has not been spotted driving around some cars on the roads but is known to possess some cool and fancy cars in his garage.

