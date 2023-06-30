Helder Costa 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Helder Costa is an Angolan professional footballer who plays as a winger for the EFL Championship club Leeds United in this page, we will see his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Helder Wander Sousa de Azevedo e Costa, born on January 12, 1994, is a talented Angolan footballer known for his skills as a winger at EFL Championship club Leeds United. While initially representing Portugal at various youth and senior levels, he made the decision to represent the Angola national team in 2021. Having started his career at Benfica, Costa gained experience abroad, playing for clubs such as Deportivo de La Coruña in La Liga and Monaco in Ligue 1.
He also had stints in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, winning the EFL Championship with both clubs. Costa showcased his versatility and scoring ability, including a goal on his only appearance for the Portugal senior team in 2018, and continued his success by scoring on his debut for Angola in 2021.
Helder Costa Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Luanda, Angola
|Father’s Name
|N/A
|Mother’s Name
|N/A
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|7 Million Euro
|Age
|29
|Birthday
|12 January 1993
|Nationality
|Angolan
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Benfica, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United
|Achievements
|N/A
|Girlfriend
|N/A
|Children
|N/A
|Social Media
Helder Costa Net Worth and Salary
Hélderito, having showcased his skills at several prominent European clubs, has now made his mark in the world’s most prestigious league. Consequently, his net worth has soared to impressive heights, currently estimated at approximately 7 million euros (6.3 million pounds). Despite this, his market value remains relatively steady, valued at around 10 million euros (9 million pounds). While a few Wolves fans argue that the club may have slightly overpaid for his services, his market value continues to reflect his exceptional talent and potential.
Helder Costa Club Career
Costa made his professional debut with Benfica B in 2012 and played 72 minutes as a winger. He scored his first professional goal on 23 August 2013, in a 3–0 home win over Portimonense. He was loaned to Deportivo de La Coruña in 2015 and joined Monaco on a one-year loan in 2015. He scored his first goal in a Ligue 1 match and provided the assist for Kylian Mbappé’s first-ever league goal in a 3–1 victory against Troyes in 2016.
Costa played 28 times and scored 5 goals in all competitions for Monaco during the 2015–16 season. He moved on a season-long loan to EFL Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2016, scoring his first goal in a 2–1 EFL Cup win against Cambridge United. He scored his first Premier League goal in a 4–1 win against Leeds United in 2018. Costa joined Championship club Leeds United on loan in 2019 and later joined Valencia, and Al-Ittihad on loan in 2022.
Helder Costa International Career
Costa, born in Angola, began his international career in Portugal, playing for the team at the 2013 UEFA European Under-19 Football Championship and 2014 Toulon Tournament. He made his senior international debut in a friendly against Scotland in October 2018. In 2021, Costa was called up to Angola’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification and scored his opening goal in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.
Helder Costa Family
There is no available information regarding the parents of the player. Despite efforts to gather details about the player’s parents, no credible sources or public records have surfaced, leaving their parental background undisclosed. The player’s personal life and family connections remain private and undisclosed in the public domain.
Helder Costa Girlfriend
There is no available information regarding the player’s girlfriend or romantic relationships. Despite attempts to uncover details about the player’s personal life, there is no credible information or public records pertaining to their romantic partner. The player’s relationship status and personal affairs remain undisclosed in the public domain.
Helder Costa Sponsors and Endorsements
It appears that the player does not have any sponsors or endorsements at the moment. Despite being a talented athlete, there is no information available regarding any commercial partnerships or endorsement deals associated with the player. It is possible that they have chosen to focus solely on their professional career without pursuing brand collaborations or sponsorship opportunities.
Helder Costa Cars and Tattoos
As of the available information, the player does not have any known cars or tattoos. It seems that they have not publicly shared any details about their car collection or displayed any tattoos on their body. They may have personal preferences or choices that exclude owning cars or getting tattoos at this time.
Read More:
- Marc Albrighton 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Pedro Neto 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Myles Peart-Harris 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Helder Costa
|What is the net worth of Helder Costa?
|The net worth of Helder Costa is 7 Million Euro
|How many clubs have Helder Costa played for?
|Helder Costa has played with 3 clubs at the senior level – Benefica, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United
|How old is Helder Costa?
|He is 29 years old.
|Nationality of Helder Costa?
|He is Angolan.
|Has Helder Costa ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.