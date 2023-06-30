Helder Costa 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Helder Costa is an Angolan professional footballer who plays as a winger for the EFL Championship club Leeds United in this page, we will see his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Helder Wander Sousa de Azevedo e Costa, born on January 12, 1994, is a talented Angolan footballer known for his skills as a winger at EFL Championship club Leeds United. While initially representing Portugal at various youth and senior levels, he made the decision to represent the Angola national team in 2021. Having started his career at Benfica, Costa gained experience abroad, playing for clubs such as Deportivo de La Coruña in La Liga and Monaco in Ligue 1.

He also had stints in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, winning the EFL Championship with both clubs. Costa showcased his versatility and scoring ability, including a goal on his only appearance for the Portugal senior team in 2018, and continued his success by scoring on his debut for Angola in 2021.

Helder Costa has a net worth of 7 Million Euro. (Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Helder Costa Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Luanda, Angola Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth 7 Million Euro Age 29 Birthday 12 January 1993 Nationality Angolan Position Winger Senior Clubs Benfica, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Helder Costa Net Worth and Salary

Hélderito, having showcased his skills at several prominent European clubs, has now made his mark in the world’s most prestigious league. Consequently, his net worth has soared to impressive heights, currently estimated at approximately 7 million euros (6.3 million pounds). Despite this, his market value remains relatively steady, valued at around 10 million euros (9 million pounds). While a few Wolves fans argue that the club may have slightly overpaid for his services, his market value continues to reflect his exceptional talent and potential.

Helder Costa Club Career

Costa made his professional debut with Benfica B in 2012 and played 72 minutes as a winger. He scored his first professional goal on 23 August 2013, in a 3–0 home win over Portimonense. He was loaned to Deportivo de La Coruña in 2015 and joined Monaco on a one-year loan in 2015. He scored his first goal in a Ligue 1 match and provided the assist for Kylian Mbappé’s first-ever league goal in a 3–1 victory against Troyes in 2016.

Costa played 28 times and scored 5 goals in all competitions for Monaco during the 2015–16 season. He moved on a season-long loan to EFL Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2016, scoring his first goal in a 2–1 EFL Cup win against Cambridge United. He scored his first Premier League goal in a 4–1 win against Leeds United in 2018. Costa joined Championship club Leeds United on loan in 2019 and later joined Valencia, and Al-Ittihad on loan in 2022.

Look who is in town 😱 pic.twitter.com/yUFLJpsToX — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) August 16, 2022

Helder Costa International Career

Costa, born in Angola, began his international career in Portugal, playing for the team at the 2013 UEFA European Under-19 Football Championship and 2014 Toulon Tournament. He made his senior international debut in a friendly against Scotland in October 2018. In 2021, Costa was called up to Angola’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification and scored his opening goal in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

Helder Costa Family

There is no available information regarding the parents of the player. Despite efforts to gather details about the player’s parents, no credible sources or public records have surfaced, leaving their parental background undisclosed. The player’s personal life and family connections remain private and undisclosed in the public domain.

Helder Costa Girlfriend

There is no available information regarding the player’s girlfriend or romantic relationships. Despite attempts to uncover details about the player’s personal life, there is no credible information or public records pertaining to their romantic partner. The player’s relationship status and personal affairs remain undisclosed in the public domain.

Helder Costa is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It appears that the player does not have any sponsors or endorsements at the moment. Despite being a talented athlete, there is no information available regarding any commercial partnerships or endorsement deals associated with the player. It is possible that they have chosen to focus solely on their professional career without pursuing brand collaborations or sponsorship opportunities.

Helder Costa Cars and Tattoos

As of the available information, the player does not have any known cars or tattoos. It seems that they have not publicly shared any details about their car collection or displayed any tattoos on their body. They may have personal preferences or choices that exclude owning cars or getting tattoos at this time.

Read More:

FAQs about Helder Costa