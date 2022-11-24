Harvey Blair 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Harvey Blair is an English Professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier league club Liverpool and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars and so on.

Harvey Antonio Blair famously called Harvey Blair is a product of the Liverpool academy and still has not made any league appearance for the club. The player is working hard to succeed at Anfield with the group of elite players in the squad.

The player is yet to appear for the national team. He is well known for his pace and ball control and is described as a tricky winger. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Harvey Blair plays for Liverpool’s reserve team as a forward. (Credits: @harveyablair Instagram)

Harvey Blair Facts And Wiki

Harvey Blair Net Worth and Salary

Harvey is making most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at £340k as of 2022. The market value of the player is valued at €300k in 2022 by Transfermarkt.

The salary of the player at Liverpool is £166k as per the contract. He primarily plays in the U21 team of Liverpool and he will receive a lucrative contract when he becomes an important player in the first squad.

Harvey Blair Club Career

Harvey started footballing in his boyhood club Liverpool at a very young age. He joined the club’s youth academy in 2015 and stayed there with the youths at all levels till 2021 before joining the senior squad.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in October 2020. He got promoted to the U18 squad ahead of the 2020/21 season. His injury made a great impact on his career as he was just able to make 4 appearances for the side scoring 4 goals.

In July 2022, he got promoted to the Liverpool U21 after impressing the staff with his performances in the 2021/22 season. He made his professional debut with Liverpool in the EFL Cup match against Preston on October 27 2021. He was a starter in that match and played 55 minutes in the match.

Harvey Blair International Career

Harvey being born in England has not represented the national football team till now. The player didn’t appear for the youth teams of England as well. He is working hard to make it into the national squad which is a long-time dream for many professional players.

Harvey Blair Family

Harvey was born on 14 September 2003 in Huddersfield, England. The player has not revealed any information about his family. His brother Marley is also a footballer and was in Liverpool’s youth academy before joining the Icelandic club Keflavik IF.

Harvey Blair is a product of Liverpool’s youth academy. (Credits: @harveyablair Instagram)

Harvey Blair Girlfriend

Harvey has been seen just in the training grounds away from his home and not dating women. The player is currently single and not dating anyone but as the player prefers to stay away from the media, he might be dating someone secretly too.

Harvey Blair Sponsors and Endorsements

The forward is being sponsored by Adidas for his boots and other wear. He has a sponsorship & endorsement deal with Adidas and as per the deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the product on his social media account.

Harvey Blair Cars and Tattoos

The player has just now turned professional and is working to have a lavish life in the future. It is certain that the player has some good cars in his garage to roam around the beautiful country. Unlike many footballers, Harvey seems to not fancy tattoos on his body and maybe will rethink it in the future.

The net worth of Harvey Blair is 340k pounds. (Credits: @harveyablair Instagram)

