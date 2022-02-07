Who is Rachel Potter? Meet the wife of Graham Potter

Rachel Potter is a businesswoman, and She is known for being the wife of the head coach of Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion Graham Potter.

Potter comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of the former Southampton player and now a Premier League manager Graham Potter. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rachel Potter Facts

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Pisces

Net Worth (2021) $500K Salary (2021) NA Age 45 Date of Birth February 22, 1977 University NA

Nationality British Husband Graham Potter

Children 3 Children Social Media NA

Rachel Potter and Graham Potter Families

Rachel was born on February 22, 1977, in England. There is not much information regarding her parents as she is a really private person and hasn’t disclosed any of it. So it is not known whether she has a sibling or not.

Graham Potter with his wife Rachel Potter (BBC)

Graham Potter was born on May 20 1975, in Solihull, England, to his mother, Val Potter and father, Steve Potter. There is no information regarding his siblings.

Rachel Potter husband, Graham Potter

Graham Potter is a former player and current head coach of Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. He played for 13 years and made 307 appearances. He began his career as a trainee at Birmingham City. Then he moved to Southampton, where he played in a 6-3 win over Manchester United in 1996.

Graham Potter of Macclesfield Town tackles Josh Low of Northampton Town during the Coca Cola League (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Potter joined West Bromwich Albion in 1997, and after three-and-a-half years, he signed for York City. He was capped once for England at the U-21 level at the international level.

He started his managerial career in January 2011 with Swedish club Ostersund and won three promotions and Svenska Cupen with Ostersund and even led them to the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League knockout stage.

Andre Marriner pulls back Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In June 2018, he was appointed manager of Championship club Swansea City and moved on to Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League a year later.

Rachel and Graham Potter Kids

Graham and Rachel started dating when he was a professional player. After several years of togetherness, their love grew, and eventually, the couple got married.

However, they haven’t disclosed their official date of marriage.

Rachel is a devoted mother, and the couple has three children together. They have three sons. In 2010, Rachel gave birth to their first son Charlie Potter.

Graham Potter with his wife Rachel and three kids (Life Bogger)

In 2014, the couple welcomed their twins Sam and Theo Potter.

Rachel Potter Profession, Career, Net Worth

Rachel Potter is a devoted mother and wife. She is a successful business owner. She has a Pilates business. First started her business in York, but she moved to Sweden and then started again. She grew her business in only a couple of months.

Rachel Potter is a successful businesswoman (BBC)

She completed her education in England. But she decided to follow her dreams and start her own business rather than going to a college.

Rachel is not on social media. However, she has an estimated net worth of $500 K.

FAQs about Rachel Potter

When did Rachel and Graham Potter get married? There is no date disclosed of their marriage. What is Rachel doing now? She is a businesswoman. How old is Rachel? Rachel is 45 years old. Nationality of Rachel? Rachel Potter in English. What is Rachel’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $500K