Gonzalo Montiel 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Gonzalo Montiel is an Argentinian professional football player who plays as a right-back for the Spanish League club Sevilla and for the Argentina national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Gonzalo Montiel joined the La Liga club Sevilla in 2021 from the Argentina club River Plate and has been showing real confidence despite being the first time reaching to play in top European clubs.

He was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and was a key player in the team and helped the team lift the trophy after 36 years. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the final penalty in the shoot-out against France which made Argentina lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Gonzalo Montiel Facts And Wiki

Birth Place González Catán, Argentina Father’s Name Tito Montiel Mother’s Name Marii Gon Gabi Jaky Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $1.5 Million Age 25 Birthday 1 January 1997 Nationality Argentinian Position Right-back Senior Clubs River Plate, Sevilla Achievements 1X WORLD CUP WINNER

1X COPA AMÉRICA WINNER

1X COPA LIBERTADORES WINNER

2X RECOPA SUDAMERICANA WINNER

3X ARGENTINIAN CUP WINNER

1X ARGENTINIAN CHAMPION

1X CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP OF CHAMPIONS WINNER Girlfriend Karina Nacucchio Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Gonzalo Montiel Net Worth and Salary

Montiel is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $1.5 Million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €12.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of €1.4m per year playing for the Spanish team Sevilla. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Gonzalo Montiel Club Career

Montiel began footballing at River Plate FC at a very young age as it was his hometown club. He was promoted to the senior team of the club after getting impressed by the coaches of the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2016.

GONZALO MONTIEL. #GONZALOMUNDIAL.



LA PURA VERDAD EN EL CÓDIGO PENAL.



EL TIPO TIRÓ UN NO LOOK!!!! DEMENTE! pic.twitter.com/LAAVjhHWjd — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 18, 2022

He made his debut on 30 April 2016 as a substitute and the match ended in a goalless draw against Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield. He just played four matches in the 2016/17 season. The team won the Copa Argentina trophy and he featured in every match from RO16 to the final. He played a total of 35 matches in the 2017/18 season which became his breakthrough season.

He made 14 appearances in the Copa Libertadores trophy and went on to win the trophy at Santiago Bernabeu against Boca Juniors. He scored his league goal on 20 February 2021 for the club against Rosario Central with a penalty which ended in a 3-0 win.

He signed for Sevilla FC on a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of 11 million euros in August 2021. He made his debut on 14 September 2021 against RB Salsburg in a UEFA Champions League match as a substitute. He made his league debut on 20 September against Valencia and the match ended in a 3-1 victory.

Gonzalo Montiel International Career

Montinel played for the U20 team of Argentina in 2017 before playing for the senior team. He made his senior debut against Venezuala in March 2019 and the match ended in a 3-1 loss. He was included in the national team squad for the 2021 Copa America and helped the team win the trophy by beating Brazil in the finals.

Gonzalo Montiel celebrating with Emiliano Martinez after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

He appeared in 4 out of the 7 matches of the team. He was included in the team’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored the final penalty kick in the shoot-out of the final game against France that led to the Country’s World Cup victory and bringing the trophy home after 36 years.

Gonzalo Montiel Family

Montiel was born on 1 January 1997 to a beautiful and happy home and family in González Catán, Argentina. His father’s name is Tito Montiel and his mother’s name is Marii Gon Gabi Jaky and has a sister named Jacqueline Soledad.

Gonzalo Montiel Girlfriend – Karina Nacucchio

Montiel is currently dating Karina Nacucchio. The pair is always spotted on social media sharing cute pictures of their romantic dates. The couple seems very happy together, and it seems that Montiel has found the love of his life.

Gonzalo Montiel is currently dating Karina Nacucchio for a long time. (Credits: @gonzalo_montiel29 Instagram)

Argentina’s right-back Montiel is an Adidas-endorsed player. He will wear the new Adidas Copa cleats for the 2022-23 season. Adidas is one of the biggest names in the world of soccer, so this is a huge endorsement for Montiel.

Gonzalo Montiel Cars and Tattoos

Montiel has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Spain and Argentina. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has shown interest and tattooed his left arm and also a star tattoo on his neck.

