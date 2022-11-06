Giulian Biancone 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Giulian Biancone is a French professional football player who plays as a full-back for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Giulian Alexis André Biancone famously called Giulian Biancone joined the Premier League club from the French club Troyes and is yet to impress the coach Steve Cooper to get a place in the starting lineup.
The player has represented France’s national football team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Giulian Biancone Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Fréjus, France
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aries
|Net Worth
|£1.6 million
|Age
|22
|Birthday
|31 March 2000
|Nationality
|French
|Position
|Defender
|Senior Clubs
|Monaco, Monaco B, Cercle Brugge, Troyes, Troyes B, Nottingham Forest.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Giulian Biancone Net Worth and Salary
Giulian has made most of his income from footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at 1.6 million pounds as of 2022. The market value of the player is valued at 7 million euros in 2022 by Transfermarkt. The French defender earns a salary of 1 million pounds from his current club.
Giulian Biancone Club Career
Giulian started footballing at AS Maximoise in 2006 and left the club in 2011 to join Frejus. He spent 4 years with the club and impressed the coaches and left the club in 2015 to join AS Monaco’s youth academy. The player played 3 years with the youths before gaining promotion to the senior squad in 2018.
He made his professional debut with Monaco against Atletico Madrid which ended in a 2-0 loss in a UEFA Champions League fixture in November 2018. He was loaned out for a season to Cercle Brugge in July 2019. After his impressive performances as a player, the club decided to extend the contract to one more season.
He was sold to Ligue 1 club Troyes for an undisclosed fee and he signed a five-year contract with the club in August 2021. He made 33 appearances for the club and has even played with the reserve team of the club. He joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee.
He made his debut for the club against Grimsby Town in an EFL Cup match. He made his league debut as a substitute against Manchester City which ended in a 0-6 away defeat on August 31.
Giulian Biancone International Career
Giulian is yet to make his senior debut for France and is working really hard to get a place in the national squad. He represented the U19 team of the nation in 2018 and went on to make 7 appearances for the U19 France team.
Giulian Biancone Family and Early Life
Giulian was born on 31 March 2000 in Frejus, France. The player is from a family of sportsmen where his father was a rugby player, his mother was a swimmer, his sister was a horse-rider and his brother is currently a footballer. The player dreamt of being a professional footballer from a very young age and he has quoted once that he lives for the game.
Giulian Biancone Girlfriend
Giulian prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never revealed any details about his partner. As per reports, the player has not been seen dating anyone and is currently single.
Giulian Biancone Sponsors and Endorsements
Giulian has Puma as his primary boot sponsor. As per the sponsorship deal with Puma, he wears Puma’s Ultra boots to every match he plays and he even endorses the products on his social media account.
Giulian Biancone Cars and Tattoos
Giulian has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has inked his right hand like many footballers.
FAQs about Giulian Biancone
|What is the net worth of Giulian Biancone?
|The net worth of Giulian Biancone is £1 million.
|How many clubs have Giulian Biancone played for?
|Giulian Biancone has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Monaco, Monaco B, Cercle Brugge, Troyes, Troyes B, Nottingham Forest.
|How old is Giulian Biancone?
|He is 22 years old.
|Nationality of Giulian Biancone?
|He is French.
|Has Giulian Biancone ever won the Premier League?
|No, he hasn’t won the Premier League.