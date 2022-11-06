Giulian Biancone 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Giulian Biancone is a French professional football player who plays as a full-back for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Giulian Alexis André Biancone famously called Giulian Biancone joined the Premier League club from the French club Troyes and is yet to impress the coach Steve Cooper to get a place in the starting lineup.

The player has represented France’s national football team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Giulian Biancone celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between Cercle Brugge and Beerschot. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Giulian Biancone Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Fréjus, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth £1.6 million Age 22 Birthday 31 March 2000 Nationality French Position Defender Senior Clubs Monaco, Monaco B, Cercle Brugge, Troyes, Troyes B, Nottingham Forest. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Giulian Biancone Net Worth and Salary

Giulian has made most of his income from footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at 1.6 million pounds as of 2022. The market value of the player is valued at 7 million euros in 2022 by Transfermarkt. The French defender earns a salary of 1 million pounds from his current club.

Giulian Biancone Club Career

Giulian started footballing at AS Maximoise in 2006 and left the club in 2011 to join Frejus. He spent 4 years with the club and impressed the coaches and left the club in 2015 to join AS Monaco’s youth academy. The player played 3 years with the youths before gaining promotion to the senior squad in 2018.

He made his professional debut with Monaco against Atletico Madrid which ended in a 2-0 loss in a UEFA Champions League fixture in November 2018. He was loaned out for a season to Cercle Brugge in July 2019. After his impressive performances as a player, the club decided to extend the contract to one more season.

He was sold to Ligue 1 club Troyes for an undisclosed fee and he signed a five-year contract with the club in August 2021. He made 33 appearances for the club and has even played with the reserve team of the club. He joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Het vernamen het trieste nieuws dat @g_biancone een kruisbandletstel heeft opgelopen. Biancone, die op dit moment uitkomt voor @NFFC, is out voor de rest van het seizoen.



On est ensemble, Giulian. Bon rétablissement! 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/Rd5LQjmKAL — Cercle Brugge (@cercleofficial) November 5, 2022

He made his debut for the club against Grimsby Town in an EFL Cup match. He made his league debut as a substitute against Manchester City which ended in a 0-6 away defeat on August 31.

Giulian Biancone International Career

Giulian is yet to make his senior debut for France and is working really hard to get a place in the national squad. He represented the U19 team of the nation in 2018 and went on to make 7 appearances for the U19 France team.

Giulian Biancone Family and Early Life

Giulian was born on 31 March 2000 in Frejus, France. The player is from a family of sportsmen where his father was a rugby player, his mother was a swimmer, his sister was a horse-rider and his brother is currently a footballer. The player dreamt of being a professional footballer from a very young age and he has quoted once that he lives for the game.

Giulian Biancone Girlfriend

Giulian prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never revealed any details about his partner. As per reports, the player has not been seen dating anyone and is currently single.

Giulian Biancone plays as a defender for the club Nottingham Forest. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Giulian has Puma as his primary boot sponsor. As per the sponsorship deal with Puma, he wears Puma’s Ultra boots to every match he plays and he even endorses the products on his social media account.

Giulian Biancone Cars and Tattoos

Giulian has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has inked his right hand like many footballers.

