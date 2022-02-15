Who Is Carolina Bonistalli? Meet The Wife Of Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini Wife Carolina Bonistalli Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Carolina Bonistalli is famous for being the wife of Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carolina is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been with Giorgio Chiellini for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning.

Chiellini Has achieved major success with Juventus. He has become one of the best centre-backs in the world and has excelled in his work. He led Italy to an Emphatic EURO triumph last year. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful girlfriend of Giorgio Chiellini. Follow along to not miss anything.

Carolina Bonistalli Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 17, 1983 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency N.A Boyfriend Giorgio Chiellini Job N.A Instagram @gulseamine Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Carolina Bonistalli Childhood and Family

Carolina was born on February 17, 1983. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data.

Chiellini celebrating Serie A win with his wife. (Picture was taken from unfoldedmagzine.com)

Carolina Bonistalli Education

Carolina spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Carolina Bonistalli career

Carolina’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has two beautiful children, and Anouska likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also very supportive and sometimes visits the Allianz Stadium to cheer for her husband.

Carolina was born in Italy. (Credit: Twitter)

Carolina Bonistalli Net Worth

Carolina’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Giorgio Chiellini earns a significant amount of money from his Juventus contract. He is one of the most important players of the squad, and the Old Lady has made him one of their highest-paid stars. That’s why only his earnings are enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Carolina Bonistalli and Giorgio Chiellini relationship

Giorgio Chiellini met with his wife when he didn’t achieve a lot and certainly wasn’t the star figure he is today. That’s why Carolina’s love towards him is unconditional. The Juventus captain took the big step of proposing to her in 2010. After four years of dating and being together, they finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 2014. Their wedding ceremony took place at the Sanctuary of Montenero in Livorno. Only some of their close friends and family members were invited to their wedding.

Giorgio Chiellini and Carolina Bonistalli got married in 2014. (Picture was taken from oggi.it)

Carolina Bonistalli and Giorgio Chiellini Children

Carolina and Giorgio are proud parents of two children. She gave birth to their first daughter, Nina Chiellini, on July 21, 2015. They welcomed their second daughter, Olivia Chiellini, four years later, on June 20, 2019.

Giorgio Chiellini with wife and children. (Picture was taken from biographymask.com)

Carolina Bonistalli Social media

Carolina is very active on Instagram. She currently has 49.9k followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her two beautiful daughters and her husband. From her Insta photos, she inevitably enjoys spending quality time with her family.

FAQs about Carolina Bonistalli

When did Carolina Bonistalli and Giorgio Chiellini get married? They got married in 2014. What is Carolina Bonistalli doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Carolina Bonistalli? She is 39 years old. Nationality of Carolina Bonistalli? She is Italian. What is Carolina Bonistalli’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: