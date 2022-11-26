Gianni Infantino is a Swiss football administrator who currently serves as the President of the Federation International Football Association(FIFA) and this article will reveal more about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more.

Giovanni Infantino famously called Gianni Infantino was elected the 9th President of FIFA in February 2016 and has been serving sincerely in the position till this moment. He was also elected as a member of the International Olympics Committee in 2020. Let us get to know more about him in the coming paragraphs.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds players ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Gianni Infantino Facts

Birth Place Brig, Valais, Switzerland Father’s Name Vincenzo Infantino Mother’s Name Maria Minolfi Star Sign Aries Net Worth $20 million Age 52 Birthday 23 March 1970 Nationality Italian/Swiss Position President of FIFA Senior Clubs NA Achievements NA Wife Leena Al Ashqar Children Shania Serena Infantino, Dhalia Nora Infantino, Sabrina Infantino, and Alessia Infantino Social Media NA

Gianni Infantino Net Worth and Salary

Gianni has been one of the most influential and richest people in Europe. He is reported to have a net worth of 20 million dollars. He has made most of his earnings by working as a football administrator.

He is reported to earn a whopping salary of 2.7 million dollars by serving as President of FIFA. which makes him the highest-earning official in world football.

Gianni Infantino Current Job

Gianni joined UEFA in August 2020 and became the director of Legal Affairs of UEFA in January 2004. He was appointed UEFA’s Deputy General Secretary in 2007 and became Secretary General in 2009. He was a part of the board which raised the total number of teams to 24 in the UEFA Euro 2016.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Europe's criticism of the Qatar World Cup. pic.twitter.com/7LkOXAKcAv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 19, 2022

He led the negotiations with the Greek government and supported the Hellenic Football Federation’s warning to Greece. In October 2015, he announced that he would be running for the position of President in the 2016 FIFA Extraordinary Congress.

He became the President for three years in 2016 and became the first Italian to become a president as he holds Italian Citizenship too. Infantino received the Order of Friendship medal from Vladimir Putin following the 2018 World Cup.

Gianni Infantino Family and Early Life

Gianni was born on 23 March 1970 in Brig, Valais, Switzerland. His parents Vincenzo Infantino and Maria Minolfi were migrant workers from Calabria and Lombardy. He was educated at the University of Fribourg. He is a multilingual person as he is fluent in many languages including Italian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, German and English.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was seen before the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.(Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Gianni Infantino Wife – Leena Al Ashqar

Gianni is married to Leena Al Ashqar. The stunning Lebanese has been seen happy in the relationship and the couple is blessed with four children – Shania Serena Infantino, Dhalia Nora Infantino, Sabrina Infantino, and Alessia Infantino. She is a football administrator but later quit the role after marriage.

Gianni Infantino Controversies

Leading to questions about migrant workers to FIFA, Gianni responded to critics by stating that they were paid their wages to build stadiums in Qatar. He charged the World Cup critics by the Western countries on Qatar grounds. He was criticised by Norwegian National Team Coach Stale Solbakken in response to his outburst.

He was involved in the FIFA corruption scandal documents which were released in the 2016 Panama Papers. He later stated that he is dismayed at the reports and also was never dealt with the parties personally.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivers a speech ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Gianni Infantino Voice for Women’s Rights

Iran banned Women from stadiums after the 1979 Islamic revolution where men play. Infantino raised his voice and warned the Iranian Football association about the rights. In September 2019, a woman Sahar Khodayari tried to enter the stadium and was arrested for doing so. FIFA then stated that they were firm in their position. FIFA stated that Iranian women were allowed to watch matches from October 2019. Following that more than 3500 women attended the World Cup qualifier against Cambodia on 10 October 2019.

Gianni Infantino Cars and Tattoos

Gianni has been leading a very luxurious lifestyle. He has not been seen driving around in the streets of Europe. It is certain that Gianni has some fancy cars to roam around cities. Gianni has not tattooed himself and looks like he is not a fan of it.

