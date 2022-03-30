Gianluigi Donnarumma Girlfriend Alessia Elefante Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Alessia Elefante? Meet The Girlfriend Of Gianluigi Donnarumma

Alessia Elefante is famous for being the girlfriend of PSG and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Alessia Elefante is the gorgeous Italian beauty who is set to become the wife of PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite leading a luxurious life, Alessia has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make much public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information. Gianluigi Donnarumma started his journey with Italian giants AC Milan, but it didn’t take him long to reach the top. Last year he won the FIFA best goalkeeper of the world award due to his amazing display in the EURO 2020.

After more than 7 years with the Rossoneri, the Italian moved to PSG in 2021. But, considering he currently has some of the best players in the world alongside him, the move doesn’t seem strange. Enough about his career, let’s dive deep into his love life. We will reveal many intriguing facts about the stunning girlfriend of Gianluigi Donnarumma in this article.

Alessia Elefante Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 25, 1999 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency N.A Partner Gianluigi Donnarumma Job N.A Instagram @alessiaelefante Height 5’4” (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Alessia Elefante Childhood and Family

Alessia was born on May 25, 1999, in Italy. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Italian beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.

Alessia Elefante is an Italian citizen. (Source: @sportblis)

She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Alessia Elefante Education

Alessia completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Donnarumma at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.

Alessia Elefante career

Alessia’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Alessia has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Italian beauty has been with Donnarumma from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Italian goalkeeper overcome barriers in professional life.

Alessia is a secretive person. (Credit: Instagram)

Alessia Elefante Net Worth

Alessia’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Italian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Alessia’s boyfriend Donnarumma accumulates €6 Million per year through his contract with PSG, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. The Italian star has a net worth of €15 Million.

Alessia Elefante and Gianluigi Donnarumma relationship

Gianluigi Donnarumma met his girlfriend in 2016. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The Italian goalkeeper already was a part of the AC Milan first team at that time.

Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Alessia. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. Donnarumma is the lucky person from that perspective. He proposed to Alessia in 2018 and is currently engaged. However, they are showing no rush to get married.

Gianluigi Donnarumma met his girlfriend in 2016. (Source: https://www.dailystar.co.uk)

Alessia Elefante and Gianluigi Donnarumma Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Alessia Elefante Social media

Alessia doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.

Alessia Elefante is not very active on social media. (Source: https://www.dailystar.co.uk)

FAQs about Alessia Elefante

When did Alessia Elefante and Gianluigi Donnarumma get married? They are yet to get married. What is Alessia Elefante doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Alessia Elefante? She is 22 years old. Nationality of Alessia Elefante? She is Italian. What is Alessia Elefante’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

