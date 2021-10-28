Georgina Rodriguez is the girlfriend of one of the greatest superstars in the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Georgina Rodriguez hails from Spain and is a model by profession. She is known for being the girlfriend of the biggest and the most popular football star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Georgina Rodriguez Facts
|Birth Place
|Jaca, Spain
|Father’s Name
|Jorge Rodriguez
|Mother’s Name
|Ana Marie Hernandez
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth (2021)
|$10-15 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|27
|Date of Birth
|27th January 1995
|High School
|High School of Madrid
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Spouse
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Children
|One daughter with Ronaldo
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Families
Georgina was born on 27th January 1995 at Jack in northeastern Spain near the French border, which is 13000 km away from the city of Madrid. Her father, Jorge Rodriguez, was a middle-class working man, and her mother was a housewife. Her father was in prison for almost ten years due to drugs trafficking.
Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on February 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores, a cook, and Jose Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener, and a part-time kit man. His mother even revealed that she wanted to abort him due to poverty and his father’s alcoholism, and having too many children already, but her doctor didn’t allow it.
Georgina Rodriguez boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy in football is unbeatable for a boy who has come from a small and poor background to become the first footballer to earn the US $1 Billion is simply remarkable. He started his journey in the footballing world in 1992 when he played for Andorinha, where his father was the kit man. Sporting CP signed him at just the age of 12.
At just the age of 16, he was promoted to Sporting’s youth team and then became the first player to play for the club’s under-16, under-17, under-18, B team, and first-team all within a single season. The footballing world started recognizing him when Sporting defeated Manchester United, and he was an integral part of the squad. Impressed by his performance, the United players urged Ferguson to sign him by paying 12.24 million pounds to Sporting.
It was no stopping Ronaldo; he won the FA Cup and three consecutive Premier League titles, the Champions League and FIFA club world cup at just the age of 18-20. His association with Real Madrid afterward was then the expensive transfers in history.
He has five Ballon d’Or to his name and out European Golden Shoes. Cristiano has won 32 trophies in his career, including five UEFA Champions League and even a UEFA Euro Cup with Portugal. Most number of appearances, goals, and assists in the Champions League. Ronaldo has a total of 790 goals and made over 1100 professional career appearances.
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo kids
Georgina met Ronaldo at a Gucci store in Madrid where she was working as a shop assistant. Georgina even said that Ronaldo’s height, his body, his beauty caught her attention. A spark ignited when she first met him but was trembling in front of Ronaldo as he was such a big star. In late 2016, their relationship started, and from there on, they were seen on many romantic dates, events, etc. In addition, Georgina was seen attending many Real Madrid matches sitting in the VIP gallery.
Cristiano has one girl with Georgina named Alan Martina, the youngest among the four kids. Other than that, Ronaldo has one eldest son named Cristiano Jr and two twins Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Marie. All of them live a healthy life, and Rodriguez acts as a mother to all of them.
Georgina Rodriguez Career, Profession, Net Worth
Rodriguez is a Spanish-Argentine model and is known to be an excellent dancer. She has even worked as a waitress in a restaurant and as an assistant saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain.
Since then, Georgina signed with a Madrid-based modeling agent named Uno Modelling and has been the face of many beauty brands. She has been featured in Spanish Women’s Health magazine in2018 and in VIP, LOVE, Nova Genie, Luz, and Diva E Donna.
Regardless of Cristiano’s net worth, Rodriguez has a net worth of approximately $10-15 million in 2021.
FAQs about Georgina Rodriguez
|When did Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo get married?
|They are not married yet. Georgina is Ronaldo’s girlfriend. They started seeing each other in late 2016
|What is Georgina Rodriguez doing now?
|Georgina is a model and has featured as a face for many beauty brands and magazines
|How old is Georgina Rodriguez?
|Georgina is 27 years old
|Is Georgina Rodriguez an American citizen?
|No, Georgina is a Spanish citizen.
|What is Georgina’s net worth?
|Georgina Rodriguez has a net worth of $10-15 million.