Georgina Rodriguez is the girlfriend of one of the greatest superstars in the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez hails from Spain and is a model by profession. She is known for being the girlfriend of the biggest and the most popular football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez Facts

Birth Place Jaca, Spain Father’s Name Jorge Rodriguez Mother’s Name Ana Marie Hernandez Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth (2021) $10-15 million Salary (2021) NA Age 27 Date of Birth 27th January 1995 High School High School of Madrid Nationality Spanish Spouse Cristiano Ronaldo Children One daughter with Ronaldo Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Families

Georgina was born on 27th January 1995 at Jack in northeastern Spain near the French border, which is 13000 km away from the city of Madrid. Her father, Jorge Rodriguez, was a middle-class working man, and her mother was a housewife. Her father was in prison for almost ten years due to drugs trafficking.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo, his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. watch on during the singles round robin match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and John Isner of The United States during Day Two of the Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 Arena on November 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on February 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores, a cook, and Jose Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener, and a part-time kit man. His mother even revealed that she wanted to abort him due to poverty and his father’s alcoholism, and having too many children already, but her doctor didn’t allow it.

Georgina Rodriguez boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy in football is unbeatable for a boy who has come from a small and poor background to become the first footballer to earn the US $1 Billion is simply remarkable. He started his journey in the footballing world in 1992 when he played for Andorinha, where his father was the kit man. Sporting CP signed him at just the age of 12.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

At just the age of 16, he was promoted to Sporting’s youth team and then became the first player to play for the club’s under-16, under-17, under-18, B team, and first-team all within a single season. The footballing world started recognizing him when Sporting defeated Manchester United, and he was an integral part of the squad. Impressed by his performance, the United players urged Ferguson to sign him by paying 12.24 million pounds to Sporting.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 16: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates winning the Barclays Premier League trophy with his mother, Dolores Aveiro after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on May 16, 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It was no stopping Ronaldo; he won the FA Cup and three consecutive Premier League titles, the Champions League and FIFA club world cup at just the age of 18-20. His association with Real Madrid afterward was then the expensive transfers in history.

KIEV, UKRAINE – MAY 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates with his family following his sides victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

He has five Ballon d’Or to his name and out European Golden Shoes. Cristiano has won 32 trophies in his career, including five UEFA Champions League and even a UEFA Euro Cup with Portugal. Most number of appearances, goals, and assists in the Champions League. Ronaldo has a total of 790 goals and made over 1100 professional career appearances.

MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF poses with his five Golden Ball (Ballon d’Or) trophies prior to start the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 9, 2017 in Madrid, Spain . (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo kids

Georgina met Ronaldo at a Gucci store in Madrid where she was working as a shop assistant. Georgina even said that Ronaldo’s height, his body, his beauty caught her attention. A spark ignited when she first met him but was trembling in front of Ronaldo as he was such a big star. In late 2016, their relationship started, and from there on, they were seen on many romantic dates, events, etc. In addition, Georgina was seen attending many Real Madrid matches sitting in the VIP gallery.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend and kids (Instagram)

Cristiano has one girl with Georgina named Alan Martina, the youngest among the four kids. Other than that, Ronaldo has one eldest son named Cristiano Jr and two twins Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Marie. All of them live a healthy life, and Rodriguez acts as a mother to all of them.

Georgina Rodriguez Career, Profession, Net Worth

Rodriguez is a Spanish-Argentine model and is known to be an excellent dancer. She has even worked as a waitress in a restaurant and as an assistant saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain.

KIEV, UKRAINE – MAY 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez looks on after the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Since then, Georgina signed with a Madrid-based modeling agent named Uno Modelling and has been the face of many beauty brands. She has been featured in Spanish Women’s Health magazine in2018 and in VIP, LOVE, Nova Genie, Luz, and Diva E Donna.

Georgina is a Spanish-Argentine model (Instagram)

Regardless of Cristiano’s net worth, Rodriguez has a net worth of approximately $10-15 million in 2021.

FAQs about Georgina Rodriguez

When did Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo get married? They are not married yet. Georgina is Ronaldo’s girlfriend. They started seeing each other in late 2016 What is Georgina Rodriguez doing now? Georgina is a model and has featured as a face for many beauty brands and magazines How old is Georgina Rodriguez? Georgina is 27 years old Is Georgina Rodriguez an American citizen? No, Georgina is a Spanish citizen. What is Georgina’s net worth? Georgina Rodriguez has a net worth of $10-15 million.