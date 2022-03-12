Gareth Southgate Wife Alison Southgate Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Alison Southgate? Meet The Wife Of Gareth Southgate

Alison Southgate is famous for being the wife of England manager Gareth Southgate. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Alison Southgate is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. She had to keep her relationship with Gareth Southgate private for a few reasons that we are going to reveal in this article later on.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Southgate Has achieved major success with the England national team. After becoming the manager in 2016, he has taken the team to the Nations League third-place finish and UEFA EURO 2020 Final.

That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Gareth Southgate. So without further ado let’s get started.

Alison Southgate Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 6, 1967 Place of Birth Harrogate, England Nationality English Residency England Husband Gareth Southgate Job Business Owner Instagram @alisonsouthgate Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) £1 Million

Alison Southgate Childhood and Family

Alison was born on June 6, 1967, in England. As we said earlier, Dragana is a very secret person. Well, She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data.

Alison Southgate was born in England. (Credit: Getty)

Alison Southgate Education

Alison spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. We believe she went to university after that, but due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the anime of the institution.

Alison Southgate career

Alison’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

Alison used to work as a boutique assistant before meeting with Gareth Southgate. Some sources say she currently owns her own business. However, she hasn’t revealed the kind of her business until today.

Alison Southgate is a housewife. (Credit: Getty)

Alison Southgate Net Worth

Alison has a significant net worth of £1 Million. If our claim is valid and she is currently a business owner, then she might be earning a lucrative sum from her business. However, we don’t have any idea about her other sources of income.

Gareth Southgate has a net worth of over £9 Million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts he received as a player and manager. He currently earns £3 Million per year from his England job. The duo’s added income ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.

Alison Southgate and Gareth Southgate relationship

Gareth Southgate is in a long-term relationship with his wife, Alison Southgate, as they met in 1995. He first met his wife while working as a trainee at Crystal Palace. It was indeed love at first sight as Southgate was utterly blown away from the beauty of his wife.

He even attempted to impress her, but that didn’t work out. However, he later learned that Alison was in a relationship with Russell Gibbs. A few days later, Gareth bumped into the couple at a restaurant. He saw that the duo was having some issues, which gave him the chance to pitch himself.

He successfully gave his number to Alison that night when Russell was away. After talking over the phone, they were impressed by each other’s charisma. The duo went on a date the next day. The pair tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in 1997.

Gareth Southgate and his wife Alison at their wedding ceremony. (Image: PA Images)

Alison Southgate and Gareth Southgate Children

Alison and Gareth have two sons and one daughter together. They welcomed their first daughter, Mia Southgate, in 2002. Four years later, they were blessed with a son, Flynn Southgate.

Gareth Southgate with wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Alison Southgate Social media

Alison is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention.

She has an Instagram profile, but she has made it private and barely remains active on the platform. Gareth Southgate respects his wife’s stance on social media and doesn’t post many images on his own account.

FAQs about Alison Southgate

When did Alison Southgate and Gareth Southgate get married? They got married in 1997. What is Alison Southgate doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Alison Southgate? She is 55 years old. Nationality of Alison Southgate? She is English. What is Alison Southgate’s net worth? Her net worth is £1 Million.