Who Is Emma Rhys Jones? Meet The Wife Of Gareth Bale

Emma Rhys Jones is famous for being the wife of Welsh star Gareth Bale. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Emma is a very strong person. Her family has been through lots of downs over the years. However, she didn’t allow the circumstances to dictate her future. She worked extensively to achieve financial stability before meeting Gareth Bale. Even though the Welsh football star has changed the life of Emma and her family, she has made an equal contribution to Bale’s life. She has acted as the largest source of strength and support for the Real Madrid superstar.

Bale has also experienced dramatic downs in his career in recent years and there couldn’t be any better person than Emma to understand the feeling of her husband. Even though the Real Madrid forward’s life has been heavily reported in the Spanish and English media, many fans don’t know the tragic stories of the love of her life. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the wife of Gareth Bale. Follow along to not miss anything.

Emma Rhys Jones Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 29, 1991 Place of Birth Cardiff, Wales Nationality Welsh Residency N.A Husband Gareth Bale Job Hairdresser Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother She has two sisters, Charlotte and Katie. She has twin brothers – Robert and John Rhys-Jones. Father & Mother Her father’s name is Martin Rhys-Jones and her mother is Suzanne McMurray. Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Emma Rhys Jones Childhood and Family

On July 29, 1991, Emma was born to a humble Welsh family. Her father’s name is Martin Rhys-Jones, and her mother is Suzanne McMurray. She also has two sisters – Charlotte and Katie and twin brothers – Robert and John Rhys-Jones. Emma’s family has gone through tragic events.

It all started with her father, who was sent to prison after being convicted of fraud. We currently don’t know any information about her mother. Emma spent most of her childhood with her grandparents, who raised her. However, her grandparents were also involved in a drugs feud in Cardiff in September 2016. We currently don’t know whether they went to prison for a criminal offence. Emma’s aunt was also arrested one month after the event as she was spotted with drugs, cash and watches worth £1 million.

Emma’s youngest sister, Katie, has also experienced significant loss. Her husband, Alex Williams, committed suicide under stress. Social services started investigating him, suspecting concerns about their two kids. The anxiety and depression led to the tragic event.

After the event, Gareth Bale gifted a £250,000 house to Emma’s youngest sister.

Emma Rhys Jones has been through a lot of family problems. (Credit: WENN.com)

Emma Rhys Jones Education

Emma spent most of her childhood in Kyiv, Ukraine. She completed her graduation from a local high school. Whether she went to university after that is still unknown. However, we believe she started working at a young age to become financially stable.

Emma Rhys Jones career

Emma’s career is currently under review. She was working as a hairdresser before meeting with Bale. She was working to earn a better life and respect. However, Bale didn’t care about her condition and family background as unconditional love. After moving in with Bale, she might have stopped working and become a full-time homemaker. However, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

Emma started her career as a hairdresser. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Emma Rhys Jones Net Worth

Emma’s net worth is currently under review. As we don’t know anything about her earnings, we are unsure about her total worth. She was working as a hairdresser before meeting Bale. So she might have accumulated some money at that time. However, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

Emma Rhys Jones and Gareth Bale relationship

Gareth Bale met with his wife in the early 2000s. The couple likes to keep their private life away from the public eye. That’s why they don’t share much information about their relationship in the media. The duo went to the same high school, and that’s where they met. After some time, they got attracted to each other and fell in love. They started dating in 2000. Their love was unconditional and without any bound. The duo helped each other to overcome difficulties. After almost ten years of dating, they tied the knot in 2019. They kept their wedding ceremony low-key, and only 60 guests were invited to the ceremony. They got married in a five-star hotel on a Majorcan island.

Emma with her daughter. (Picture Credit: Splash News)

Emma Rhys Jones and Gareth Bale Children

Bale and Emma are proud parents of three beautiful children. They welcomed their oldest daughter, Alba Violet Bale, in October 2012. Emma gave birth to their second daughter, Nava Valentina Balein 2016. Their youngest son, Axel Charles Bale, was born on May 8, 2018.

Gareth Bale with his wife and newborn child. (Credit: EPA)

Emma Rhys Jones Social media

Emma is not active on any social media platforms. She likes to avoid the public eye and doesn’t like excessive media attention and stardom. She spends quality time with her children rather than scrolling through social media pages.

When did Emma Rhys Jones and Gareth Bale get married? They got married in 2019. What is Emma Rhys Jones doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Emma Rhys Jones? Her age is 31. Nationality of Emma Rhys Jones? She is Welsh. What is Emma Rhys Jones’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

