Gaëtan Bong 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Gaëtan Bong is a Cameroonian professional football player who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the Cameroon national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Thomas Gaëtan Bong famously called Gaëtan Bong joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion. He is a very experienced and versatile player. He is known for his defensive skills, aerial ability and his ability to play well with the ball on his feet.

In addition to his club career, Bong has also represented the Cameroon national team. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Gaëtan Bong joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Gaëtan Bong Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Sackbayeme, Cameroon Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £5m Age 34 Birthday 25-4-1988 Nationality Cameroonian Position Left-back Senior Clubs Metz, Tours, Valenciennes, Olympiacos, Wigan Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest Achievements 1X GREEK CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children One daughter(unnamed) Social Media Instagram

Gaëtan Bong Net Worth and Salary

Bong has been earning the most from his footballing career. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £5m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at 300k euros by Transfermarkt on the internet. He currently earns a salary of £936,000 per year playing for the Premier club Nottingham Forest. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Gaëtan Bong Club Career

Bong began his professional career in France with Metz, where he made his debut in 2007. He played for Metz for two seasons, making a total of 48 appearances and scoring 1 goal. In 2009, Bong joined FC Valenciennes on loan and made a total of 25 appearances and scored 1 goal for the club. He played for Valenciennes for three seasons, making a total of 93 appearances and scoring 2 goals.

🎂 We'd also like to wish happy birthday to #NFFC defender, Gaetan Bong 🥳



😁 Have a good one, Gaetan



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/cjOIQDF4pX — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) April 25, 2022

In 2013, Bong joined Olympiakos in Greece on loan. He played for Olympiakos for one season, making a total of 13 appearances and providing 1 assist. In 2014, Bong joined FC Girondins de Bordeaux on loan. He played for Bordeaux for one season, making a total of 27 appearances and providing 2 assists.

In 2015, Bong joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Championship. He played for Brighton for five seasons, making a total of 142 appearances and providing 3 assists. He was a key player in the team that won promotion to the Premier League in the 2016-2017 season. In January 2020, Bong joined Nottingham Forest in the English Championship. He made his debut for the club against Charlton Athletic on 11 February 2020 and the match ended in a 1-0 loss.

Gaëtan Bong International Career

Bong made his debut for the Cameroon national team in 2009 and has since played in several international tournaments. He was part of the Cameroon team that won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and also participated in the 2019 edition of the tournament. He also represented the country in the 2010 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Gaëtan Bong Family

Bong was born on 25-4-1988 in Sackbayeme, Cameroon. His Cameroon parents whose names remain unknown yet moved to France for making some money to feed their kids. He is from a poor family and has suffered a lot before making it professional.

Gaëtan Bong Girlfriend

The defender is currently single but has a daughter who is yet unnamed. The girl’s mother’s details are not yet revealed and it remains a secret. The happy father spends a lot of time with his only daughter and has been seen posting pics of her on the net.

The net worth of Gaëtan Bong is estimated to be £5m as of 2023. (Credits: @getan_003 Instagram)

Bong is sponsored by Nike. The player has been seen endorsing Nike on his social media accounts. As per the contract deal with the club, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.

Gaëtan Bong Cars and Tattoos

Bong has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. He has inked his both arms and looks like the player may tattoo again.

