Gaëtan Bong 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Gaëtan Bong is a Cameroonian professional football player who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the Cameroon national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Thomas Gaëtan Bong famously called Gaëtan Bong joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion. He is a very experienced and versatile player. He is known for his defensive skills, aerial ability and his ability to play well with the ball on his feet.
In addition to his club career, Bong has also represented the Cameroon national team. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Gaëtan Bong Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Sackbayeme, Cameroon
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|£5m
|Age
|34
|Birthday
|25-4-1988
|Nationality
|Cameroonian
|Position
|Left-back
|Senior Clubs
|Metz, Tours, Valenciennes, Olympiacos, Wigan Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest
|Achievements
|1X GREEK CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|One daughter(unnamed)
|Social Media
Gaëtan Bong Net Worth and Salary
Bong has been earning the most from his footballing career. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £5m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at 300k euros by Transfermarkt on the internet. He currently earns a salary of £936,000 per year playing for the Premier club Nottingham Forest. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Gaëtan Bong Club Career
Bong began his professional career in France with Metz, where he made his debut in 2007. He played for Metz for two seasons, making a total of 48 appearances and scoring 1 goal. In 2009, Bong joined FC Valenciennes on loan and made a total of 25 appearances and scored 1 goal for the club. He played for Valenciennes for three seasons, making a total of 93 appearances and scoring 2 goals.
In 2013, Bong joined Olympiakos in Greece on loan. He played for Olympiakos for one season, making a total of 13 appearances and providing 1 assist. In 2014, Bong joined FC Girondins de Bordeaux on loan. He played for Bordeaux for one season, making a total of 27 appearances and providing 2 assists.
In 2015, Bong joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Championship. He played for Brighton for five seasons, making a total of 142 appearances and providing 3 assists. He was a key player in the team that won promotion to the Premier League in the 2016-2017 season. In January 2020, Bong joined Nottingham Forest in the English Championship. He made his debut for the club against Charlton Athletic on 11 February 2020 and the match ended in a 1-0 loss.
Gaëtan Bong International Career
Bong made his debut for the Cameroon national team in 2009 and has since played in several international tournaments. He was part of the Cameroon team that won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and also participated in the 2019 edition of the tournament. He also represented the country in the 2010 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Gaëtan Bong Family
Bong was born on 25-4-1988 in Sackbayeme, Cameroon. His Cameroon parents whose names remain unknown yet moved to France for making some money to feed their kids. He is from a poor family and has suffered a lot before making it professional.
Gaëtan Bong Girlfriend
The defender is currently single but has a daughter who is yet unnamed. The girl’s mother’s details are not yet revealed and it remains a secret. The happy father spends a lot of time with his only daughter and has been seen posting pics of her on the net.
Gaëtan Bong Sponsors and Endorsements
Bong is sponsored by Nike. The player has been seen endorsing Nike on his social media accounts. As per the contract deal with the club, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.
Gaëtan Bong Cars and Tattoos
Bong has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. He has inked his both arms and looks like the player may tattoo again.
FAQs about Gaëtan Bong
|What is the net worth of Gaëtan Bong?
|The net worth of Gaëtan Bong is £5m.
|How many clubs have Gaëtan Bong played for?
|Gaëtan Bong has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Metz, Tours, Valenciennes, Olympiacos, Wigan Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest.
|How old is Gaëtan Bong?
|He is 34 years old.
|Nationality of Gaëtan Bong?
|He is Cameroonian.
|Has Gaëtan Bong ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.