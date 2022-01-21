Gabriele Rangnick: Ralf Rangnick wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Gabriele Lamm is a businesswoman and is mainly known for being the wife of Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Lamm comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of a German professional football manager Ralf Rangnick.

Gabreile Rangnick Facts

Birth Place Germany Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $3 million Salary (2021) NA Age Over 50 years Date of Birth NA

School

NA Nationality German

Husband Ralf Rangnick Children 2 Children Social Media NA

Gabriele Rangnick and Ralf Rangnick Families

Gabriele Rangnick is a very private person, and there is not much information regarding her birth date and her parents, but it is believed that she is over 50 years of age.

Ralf Rangnick with his wife Gabriele (The Sun)

Ralf was born on 29 June 1958 in Backnang, West Germany, to his father, Dietrich Rangnick and Erika Rangnick, who has mixed ethnicity of Polish and Russian descent.

Gabriele Rangnick husband Ralf Rangnick

Ralf began his playing career at VfB Stuttgart, but shortly he was noted for his strategic talents and was added as a player-coach. He was one of the first coaches to publicize football tactics.

Leipzig’s German headcoach Ralf Rangnick attends the German Cup (DFB Pokal) Final football match RB Leipzig v FC Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangnick began his coaching career in 1983 at the age of 25. In 1997, he was hired by a former club, Ulm 1846, with whom he won the Regionalliga Sud in his debut season. Rangnick was also appointed by Bundesliga Club VfB Stuttgart where he won the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2000. He subsequently joined clubs like Hannover 96, winning 2 Bundesliga titles, and had a brief time with Schalke 04 and Hoffenheim. Rangnick took Shalke 04 to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in the 2011-12 season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Ralf Rangnick, Manager of Manchester United looks on after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on December 05, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ralf joined Red Bull as the director of football in 2012, helping their expansion into European football. He later served as a head coach at RB Leipzig. Rangnick rose Leipzig’s market value from €120 million to €1.2 billion. The German was appointed as the interim manager of Manchester United last year until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Gabriele Rangnick and Ralf Rangnick Kids

Ralf got married to his longtime girlfriend Gabriele Lamm, they had their wedding in the 1990s. It is not known where they met for the first time.

Ralf with his two kids David and Kevin (lifebogger)

The couple has maintained a happy marriage over the years. They have welcomed two children. David and Kevin Rangnick complete the family.

Gabriele Rangnick Profession, Career, Net Worth

Gabriele’s career details are unknown as she keeps a shallow online profile. It also seems like she isn’t on any social media platform.

Gabriele Rangnick is the wife of Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick (ABTC)

Her net worth is believed to be around $3 million. This hefty sum suggests that she holds a successful career and has done exceptionally well in her professional life. However, it’s no match to her husband’s illustrious career.

Ralf was also one of Germany’s highest-paid sporting directors, earning $3-4 million per year while working at Leipzig. It is believed that Ralf Rangnick has a net worth of around $20 million.

FAQs about Pamela Moyes

When did Gabriele and Ralf Rangnick get married? They got married during the 1990s. What is Gabriele doing now? She is a businesswoman How old is Gabriele? Gabriele is over 50 years old Nationality of Gabriele? Gabriele Rangnick is German What is Gabriele’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of over $20 million

Read More on Football: