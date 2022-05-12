Fulham Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Fulham F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Fulham F.C.

The Cottagers are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Fulham F.C.

Current Fulham Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Fulham F.C. are one of London’s oldest football clubs playing professionally. The club has spent 27 seasons in English football’s top division. They won the West London Amateur Cup in 1887. The club reached two major finals in 1975. However, they lost to West Ham United in the F.A. Cup Final, and in 2010, where they lost to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa League Final.

Fulham F.C Players Wages 2022 (BesthqQWallpapers)

Fulham were formed in 1879 as Fulham St Andrew’s Church Sunday School F.C. founded by worshippers at the Church of England on Star Road, West Kensington. The club owner is Shahid Khan, who took over as chairmen in July 2013. He purchased the club for a reported £150–200 million.

Fulham’s highest-paid player

Jean Michael Seri is the highest-paid player for Fulham F.C. with a yearly salary of £ 33,80,000 and a weekly wage of £65,000. He plays as a central midfielder for the club.

Jean Michael Seri is the highest-paid player for Fulham F.C. (Getty Images)

Seri joined the club on a four-year deal until 2022 with an option to extend the contract. He scored his first goal for Fulham against Burnley, which also got him the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Fulham F.C Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa M 25 2023 £ 34,84,000 £ 67,000 Maxime Nana Jean Michael Seri M 29 2022 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Everest Sports Management Kenny Tete D 25 2024 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Mino Raiola Tosin Adarabioyo D 23 2023 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 Close view Sports Management Ivan Cavaleiro F 27 2024 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 Gestifute Antonee Robinson D 23 2024 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 Wasserman Michael Hector D 28 2022 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 Relatives Fabricio Agosto Ramírez GK 33 2022 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 EURODATA SPORT Joshua Onomah M 24 2023 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 CAA Base Ltd Bobby Reid M 28 2023 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 Straight Ace Sports Tom Cairney M 30 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Unique Sports Group Anthony Knockaert M 29 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Relatives Alfie Mawson D 27 2022 £ 16,64,000 £ 32,000 Volenti Joe Bryan D 27 2023 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 CAA Base Ltd Marek Rodak GK 24 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Stars & Friends Neco Williams D 20 2022 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Wasserman Cyrus Christie D 28 2022 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 ARETÉ Neeskens Kebano M 29 2023 £ 7,00,024 £ 13,462 CSM Harrison Reed M 26 2024 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 Unique Sports Group George Wickens GK 19 2023 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 Unique Sports Group Nathaniel Chalobah M 26 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 CAA Base Ltd Paulo Gazzaniga GK 29 2023 £ 4,68,000 £ 9,000 LGT Football Sylvester Jasper F 19 2023 £ 1,35,200 £ 2,600 – Terence Kongolo D 27 2024 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 DW Sports Management Aleksandar Mitrovic F 26 2026 £ 22,36,000 £ 43,000 Pini Zahavi Steven Sessegnon D 20 2022 £ 83,200 £ 1,600 Unique Sports Group Harry Wilson M 24 2026 – – CAA Base Ltd

Fulham F.C loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa M 25 2023 £ 34,84,000 £ 67,000 Maxime Nana Cyrus Christie D 28 2022 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 ARETÉ George Wickens GK 19 2023 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 Unique Sports Group Sylvester Jasper F 19 2023 £ 1,35,200 £ 2,600 – Steven Sessegnon D 20 2022 £ 83,200 £ 1,600 Unique Sports Group

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Fulham

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Fulham’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Fulham F.C?

As of 2022, Jean Michael Seri is the highest-paid player for Fulham F.C with a yearly salary of £ 33,80,000 and a weekly wage of £65,000.

2. What is the total team value of Fulham FC?

The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £206.74 million (approx)

3. How much do Fulham spend on total annual wages?

Fulham are spending close to £45 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Fulham F.C in their history?

Graham Leggat is the all-time top goalscorer with 106 goals.

Graham Leggat is the all-time top goalscorer (Fulham Focus)

5. How much does Marco Silva earn in a year?

Marco Silva has a £3 million a year contract at Fulham F.C.

