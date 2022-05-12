Fulham Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Fulham F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Fulham F.C.
The Cottagers are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Fulham F.C.
Current Fulham Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Fulham F.C. are one of London’s oldest football clubs playing professionally. The club has spent 27 seasons in English football’s top division. They won the West London Amateur Cup in 1887. The club reached two major finals in 1975. However, they lost to West Ham United in the F.A. Cup Final, and in 2010, where they lost to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa League Final.
Fulham were formed in 1879 as Fulham St Andrew’s Church Sunday School F.C. founded by worshippers at the Church of England on Star Road, West Kensington. The club owner is Shahid Khan, who took over as chairmen in July 2013. He purchased the club for a reported £150–200 million.
Fulham’s highest-paid player
Jean Michael Seri is the highest-paid player for Fulham F.C. with a yearly salary of £ 33,80,000 and a weekly wage of £65,000. He plays as a central midfielder for the club.
Seri joined the club on a four-year deal until 2022 with an option to extend the contract. He scored his first goal for Fulham against Burnley, which also got him the Premier League Goal of the Month award.
Fulham F.C Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
|M
|25
|2023
|£ 34,84,000
|£ 67,000
|Maxime Nana
|Jean Michael Seri
|M
|29
|2022
|£ 33,80,000
|£ 65,000
|Everest Sports Management
|Kenny Tete
|D
|25
|2024
|£ 33,80,000
|£ 65,000
|Mino Raiola
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|D
|23
|2023
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|Close view Sports Management
|Ivan Cavaleiro
|F
|27
|2024
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|Gestifute
|Antonee Robinson
|D
|23
|2024
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|Wasserman
|Michael Hector
|D
|28
|2022
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|Relatives
|Fabricio Agosto Ramírez
|GK
|33
|2022
|£ 23,40,000
|£ 45,000
|EURODATA SPORT
|Joshua Onomah
|M
|24
|2023
|£ 23,40,000
|£ 45,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Bobby Reid
|M
|28
|2023
|£ 23,40,000
|£ 45,000
|Straight Ace Sports
|Tom Cairney
|M
|30
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Anthony Knockaert
|M
|29
|2023
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|Relatives
|Alfie Mawson
|D
|27
|2022
|£ 16,64,000
|£ 32,000
|Volenti
|Joe Bryan
|D
|27
|2023
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Marek Rodak
|GK
|24
|2024
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Stars & Friends
|Neco Williams
|D
|20
|2022
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Wasserman
|Cyrus Christie
|D
|28
|2022
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|ARETÉ
|Neeskens Kebano
|M
|29
|2023
|£ 7,00,024
|£ 13,462
|CSM
|Harrison Reed
|M
|26
|2024
|£ 6,24,000
|£ 12,000
|Unique Sports Group
|George Wickens
|GK
|19
|2023
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Nathaniel Chalobah
|M
|26
|2023
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Paulo Gazzaniga
|GK
|29
|2023
|£ 4,68,000
|£ 9,000
|LGT Football
|Sylvester Jasper
|F
|19
|2023
|£ 1,35,200
|£ 2,600
|–
|Terence Kongolo
|D
|27
|2024
|£ 8,84,000
|£ 17,000
|DW Sports Management
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|F
|26
|2026
|£ 22,36,000
|£ 43,000
|Pini Zahavi
|Steven Sessegnon
|D
|20
|2022
|£ 83,200
|£ 1,600
|Unique Sports Group
|Harry Wilson
|M
|24
|2026
|–
|–
|CAA Base Ltd
Fulham F.C loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
|M
|25
|2023
|£ 34,84,000
|£ 67,000
|Maxime Nana
|Cyrus Christie
|D
|28
|2022
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|ARETÉ
|George Wickens
|GK
|19
|2023
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Sylvester Jasper
|F
|19
|2023
|£ 1,35,200
|£ 2,600
|–
|Steven Sessegnon
|D
|20
|2022
|£ 83,200
|£ 1,600
|Unique Sports Group
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Fulham
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Fulham’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Fulham F.C?
As of 2022, Jean Michael Seri is the highest-paid player for Fulham F.C with a yearly salary of £ 33,80,000 and a weekly wage of £65,000.
2. What is the total team value of Fulham FC?
The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £206.74 million (approx)
3. How much do Fulham spend on total annual wages?
Fulham are spending close to £45 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Fulham F.C in their history?
Graham Leggat is the all-time top goalscorer with 106 goals.
5. How much does Marco Silva earn in a year?
Marco Silva has a £3 million a year contract at Fulham F.C.
