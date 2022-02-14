Frenkie de Jong girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Mikky Kiemeney? Meet The Girlfriend Of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Mikky Kiemeney is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite her young age, Mikky has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She is very famous on social media and makes a lot of public appearances with Frenkie De Jong. She is an extrovert and enjoys attention and stardom. That’s why many fans are aware of her relationship with Frenkie De Jong. The Dutch star has achieved huge success with Ajax and is currently playing with Barcelona. However, today we are not going to discuss his career. Today we are going to take a close and detailed look into the interesting life of the girlfriend of Frenkie de Jong – Mikky Kiemeney. Without further ado let’s get started!

Mikky Kiemeney Facts & Wiki

Birthday April 17, 1998 Place of Birth Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Residency N.A Boyfriend Frenkie de Jong Job Entrepreneur Instagram @mikkykiemeney Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 50 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Bing Kiemeney and Billy Kiemeney Father & Mother Marc Kiemeney and Barbara Kiemeney Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Silver Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million – $5 Million

Mikky Kiemeney Childhood and Family

Mikky was born on April 17, 1998, to a wealthy Dutch family. Her father, Marc Kiemeney and mother, Barbara Kiemeney, did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. She also has two brothers named Bing Kiemeney and Billy Kiemeney. The family is very close and often goes to dinner together.

Mikky while supporting her boyfriend from the stands at Camp Nou. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Mikky Kiemeney Education

Mikky went to Jan Des Bouvrie Academy high school. That’s the place where she met the love of her life. After completing high school studies, she enrolled in King Willem II College in the Netherlands. She was pretty ambitious and wanted to achieve more incredible things in life from an early age.

Mikky Kiemeney career

Mikky started her career as a hockey player. He was passionate about sports from an early age and wanted to make it to the pro league. In 2015, she got the chance to play for HC Den Bosch’s women’s team, and it was a dream come true for her. However, she decided to leave her career as a hockey player and concentrated on Entrepreneurship. We don’t know the exact reason for which she called it quotes on her dream.

Mikky has her own clothing brand Mikkyki. The brand mainly deals in youth apparel like t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases etc.

She is also an Instagram star. She currently has 1.5m followers on her Insta page. She uses her channel to promote optimism and influence the youth in the right direction. We are uncertain whether she has started monetizing her social media presence.

Mikky has worked with top brands regarding endorsement deals; some of the brands are- L’Étoile – Luxury Vintage, Beau Beerens, L’Oréal Paris, Wajer Yachts, Hillside Beach Club, LOAVIES, Dé Vespa Garage NL, wim Essentials, Beads Babes, Kou Sportswear.

Mikky during her hockey days. (Credit: Instagram @mikkykiemeney)

Mikky Kiemeney Net Worth

Mikky has a significant net worth of $1 Million – $5 Million. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She mainly invests her money into the business. She also has the support of her boyfriend. Still very young, she has the scope to earn a lot more.

Mikky Kiemeney and Frenkie de Jong relationship

Frenkie de Jong met with his girlfriend in High School. They went to the same institution, and that’s how they got to know each other. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years. We are unsure whether the duo is currently staying together in Barcelona. However, Mikky has been spotted several times supporting the love of her life at Camp Nou. The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple.

Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong and his girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony. (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Mikky Kiemeney and Frenkie de Jong Children

The duo is very young and hasn’t yet decided to take the big step of welcoming a child. They have an extensive lifespan ahead of them, and they shouldn’t hurry to take such a decision that can change the course of their life completely.

Frenkie de Jong and his girlfriend went to the same high school. (Credit: Pinterest)

Mikky Kiemeney Social media

Mikky is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 1.5m followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her boyfriend.

FAQs about Mikky Kiemeney

When did Mikky Kiemeney and Frenkie de Jong get married? They are yet to get married. What is Mikky Kiemeney doing now? She is an entrepreneur. How old is Mikky Kiemeney? She is 24 years old. Nationality of Mikky Kiemeney? She is Dutch. What is Mikky Kiemeney’s net worth? Her net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million.

