Filip Benkovic 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Filip Benkovic is a Croatian professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the German 2 Bundesliga club Eintracht Braunschweig, and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Filip Benkovic joined the division of Bundesliga club Eintracht Braunschweig on loan from Udinese in September 2022. The player has represented the Croatian football team at the national level.

The player is yet to make the league debut for the club and is working hard to succeed and achieve the top level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Filip Benkovic plays as a centre-back for the club Eintracht Braunschweig. (Credits: @filip.benkovic Instagram)

Filip Benkovic Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Zagreb, Croatia Father’s Name Jasminka Benković Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth 2.4 million pounds Age 25 Birthday 13 July 1997 Nationality Croatian Position Centre Back Senior Clubs Dinamo Zagreb, Leicester City, Celtic, Bristol City, Cardiff City, OH Leuven,

Udinese, Eintracht Braunschweig. Achievements 1x Champions League participant

2x Croatian champion

2x Croatian cup winner

1x English Super Cup winner

1x Scottish champion

1x Scottish cup winner

1x Scottish league cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Filip Benkovic Net Worth and Salary

Filip has been making most of his income through his footballing career. The player is said to have a reported net worth of 2 million pounds. His market value is valued at 10 million pounds in 2022 by Transfermarkt.

The player is said to earn a salary 480k euros from his club and he hopes to get a lucrative contract with his improved performance.

Filip Benkovic Club Career

Filip started footballing at Dinamo Zagreb’s youth academy in 2008 and stayed with the youth’s team till 2015 before getting promoted to the senior team. On 19 July 2015, he made his club debut against Osijek which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

He made his European debut in a UEFA Champions League qualifying match against Fola Esch on July 22 which resulted in a 3-0 win. He went on to play 18 matches for the club in that season in all competitions.

The player was substituted in the final of the Croatian Cup of the 2017/18 season and the match ended as a victory for the side as it ended 1-0. Leicester City signed the player on a five-year contract for a transfer fee of 13 million pounds in January 2018.

He joined Celtic on a season-long loan in August 2018. He scored his first goal for the club against Heart of Midlothian in November 2018 which resulted in a 5-0 victory. He made 20 appearances for the club in all competitions before returning to his parent club. He was then loaned out to Cardiff City, OH Leuven consecutively.

In January 2022, he was sold to Udinese for undisclosed transfer fees. On 1 September 2022, he was loaned out to second-division German club Eintracht Braunschweig for a full season.

Filip Benkovic International Career

The player has represented Croatia’s national football team from the U17 level to the U21 level. In June 2019, he received his first call-up and made his debut as a starter for the country against Tunisia on 11 June 2019.

Filip Benkovic represented Croatia’s national football team. (Credits: @filip.benkovic Instagram)

Filip Benkovic Family

Filip was born on 13 July 1997 in Zagreb, Croatia. The player’s father Jasminka Benković struggled and sacrificed a lot to make him reach a professional level. He hasn’t revealed many details about his family as of now but has enjoyed some good times with them.

Filip Benkovic Girlfriend

Filip prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the Croatian centre-back is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating.

Filip has not been seen endorsing any product or company on his social media till now. The player continues to put in his hard work despite his sponsorship and he knows that he will be able to get them after he reaches the top level.

Filip Benkovic Cars and Tattoos

The player has a good collection of cars to fill up his garage to roam around the cities of Europe. Filip also has a good collection of bikes which expresses his craze towards automobiles. Filip, unlike many footballers, doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body.

Filip Benkovic enjoying his time on vacation. (Credits: @filip.benkovic Instagram)

