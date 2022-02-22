Who Is Mina Bonino? Meet The Girlfriend Of Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde Girlfriend Mina Bonino Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Mina Bonino is a journalist and famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

How good it’d be to have a partner who supports the same football team as you? Well, something similar has happened with Federico Valverde. Mina Bonino has long been a Los Blancos supporter even before her relationship started with the famous midfielder. By profession, she is a journalist and TV presenter. Mina has shown great maturity when making decisions for their relationship and has successfully defeated the test of time.

Her boyfriend, Valverde quickly gained fame at Real Madrid after some incredible feats. When he made a game-saving challenge against Atletico Madrid to help Real Madrid win the Supercopa de España, he instantly became a fan favourite at Bernabeu. There is a lot to discuss in his career, however, we believe you are here to know more about his love life. Well in this article we will share many interesting facts about the intriguing life of the girlfriend of Federico Valverde. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Mina Bonino Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 13th, 1993 Place of Birth Argentina Nationality Argentine Residency Madrid, Spain Partner Federico Valverde Job Journalist Instagram @minabonino Height 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother A sister named Sabry Bonino Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) $100,000

Mina Bonino Childhood and Family

Mina was born on October 13, 1993, in Argentina. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. Our information suggests that she has a sister named Sabry Bonino. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Argentine lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Federico Valverde.

Mina Bonino is Argentine. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Mina Bonino Education

We believe Mina spent her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. Even though she hasn’t shared any information about her educational journey, our guess is that she went to a local high school in her hometown. However, whether she enrolled on a University programme right after high school is a mystery to us.

Mina Bonino career

Mina is a sports presenter and a journalist. She got fame from hosting the TV programme Debo Decir. Her charming personality has helped her climb the corporate ladder fast, and she has reached stability in her career.

Mina is also a brand ambassador. She has worked with several high profile brands. As she has fame in the county, many brands use her face to promote their product. She is a well known and respected journalist, and that’s why many people follow her shows.

Mina is also an Instagram influencer. She has a large fanbase and uses the platform to promote products and brands. Through her promotion, she earns a handsome sum. After the social media industry had seen significant growth in the lockdown, Valverde’s girlfriend used her power on social media to promote positive content.

Mina is a lifelong Real Madrid supporter. (Credit: Instagram)

Mina Bonino Net Worth

Mina’s net worth is believed to be $100,000, which mainly represents his earnings from her TV career, journalism and brand promotions. She has accumulated a large sum, which provides her with financial freedom. Her boyfriend, Valverde, also earns a significant amount. The duo’s added income is enough to afford them a luxurious lifestyle.

Mina Bonino and Federico Valverde relationship

Federico Valverde met his girlfriend in 2019. However, the duo maintained secrecy regarding their relationship for a very long time. That’s why many fans didn’t have the idea about their love story initially. In May that year, the duo revealed their relationship in public through an Instagram post. We are unsure when, where or how they met. But, Mina being a hardcore Real Madrid fan, it wasn’t challenging to find Valverde. She is also a big Sergio Ramos fan, and she got to meet her idol through her boyfriend. The duo fell in love soon after their first meeting and started dating. The Uruguayan international is yet to pop up the big question, however considering their solid bond, we believe the proposal is about to come soon. Their family has expanded with the arrival of a newborn child.

Federico Valverde met with his girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Mina Bonino and Federico Valverde Children

Mina and Valverde welcomed their first and only child, a son named Benicio Valverde, on February 20, 2020. The duo enjoys spending time with the newborn.

Federico Valverde with girlfriend and son. (Credit: Mina Bonino Instagram Oficial)

Mina Bonino Social media

Mina is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 459k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her beautiful children and her husband. She often posts photos from her workout sessions. She loves supporting her boyfriend and visits the Bernabeu frequently.

FAQs about Mina Bonino

When did Mina Bonino and Federico Valverde get married? They are yet to get married. What is Mina Bonino doing now? She is a journalist and Instagram influencer. How old is Mina Bonino? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Mina Bonino? She is Argentine. What is Mina Bonino’s net worth? Her net worth is $100,000.

